Four malts bring company’s history back to life

James Eadie Ltd is launching a range of Scotch whisky single malts to bring more of the company’s history back to life through a series of unique artist illustrations.

Rupert Patrick, a Scotch whisky veteran and great-great grandson of the founder James Eadie, noticed that many of his ancestor’s pubs had names that would work beautifully as images for a new label series.

He didn’t hesitate to team up with renowned artist, Annabel Pope, whose work includes commissions from Ralph Lauren, Tusk and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy.

Her work attracts international interest and her many solo exhibitions have established her as a leading wildlife artist.

Annabel’s skill is her consistent ability to deliver works which on the one hand show remarkable technical quality and visual integrity whilst at the same time conveying great character, spirit and energy to the observer.

Four Small Batch bottlings are being released in the UK in April 2021. The Blue Boar, The Red Lion, The Black Swan and The Acorn.

Each of the four bottlings will have an original image inspired by one of Eadie’s 19th century pubs, created exclusively by Annabel Pope.

Rupert said: ‘This is a very visual way of celebrating the great British pub and bringing Eadie’s history back to life and we will be as delighted as anyone when our pubs are open again.’

The revival of the James Eadie whisky business, in 2016, witnessed the return of one of Scotland’s first ever trade-marked Scotch whiskies to the UK and international markets.

James Eadie’s Trade Mark ‘X’ was registered in 1877. The ‘X’ signified Cross Street, the address of the Eadie brewery in Burton on Trent. By the end of the 19th century Eadie’s whisky was widely distributed, most notably in over 200 pubs that belonged to the company. The history behind James Eadie Ltd is well documented in The National Brewery Archive in Burton on Trent.

These four whiskies, with the new labels, will be on shelf from early April.

First established in 1854, James Eadie Ltd is an independent Scotch whisky blender and bottler. Relaunched in 2016 by the founder’s great-great grandson, it is fast-building a reputation at home and abroad for supplying top-quality specialist whiskies.

For further information, visit https://www.jameseadie.co.uk