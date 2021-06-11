Former brand ambassador takes on new whisky role

Former Chivas Bros international brand ambassador, Ian Logan, has joined Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky.

He will take on the post of senior manager of whisky and hospitality.

Aged 52 and originally from Ayrshire, Ian has made the move after nearly 21 years with Chivas.

Renowned for their extensive portfolio of world-class whiskies and casks, Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky recently announced the acquisition of the Castle Hotel in Huntly and will also be building a new warehouse near to their headquarters in King Street in the town.

Ian said: ‘I am delighted to be joining Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky at what is a pivotal time in their expansion. With the experience I have in the whisky industry, I look forward to working with owners Euan Shand, Shawn Smith and their team, not only on their incredible portfolio of whiskies but also on the ground-breaking projects they are planning.’

Euan Shand, chairman of Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky, said: ‘I’ve known Ian for a long time and his experience, knowledge and contacts in the industry will prove to be invaluable to our business as we work to enhance our position as one of the best independent whisky companies in the world.’

For more details visit www.duncantaylor.com