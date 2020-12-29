First look at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

WHISKY maker Diageo has this morning raised the veil for a sneak-peak at its Johnnie Walker visitors’ centre on Princes Street.

The tourist attraction, which is due to open next summer, is built inside a former department store.

The company has released the first artist’s impressions of the interior of the centre and the views from its rooftop bar.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s brand homes across Scotland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer people a first small taste of what is to come at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

“As well as building a whisky visitor experience like no other, we are also creating incredible hospitality and events spaces that will become a landmark destination for people from Edinburgh, Scotland and visitors from around the world.”

The images show:

The 1820 bar: a cocktail bar and outdoor terrace with views of the Edinburgh skyline.

The Explorers’ Bothy: also on the roof, with more than 150 rare bottles and cask editions.

The Label Studio: a flexible performance space.

Sensory Tasting Room: where visitors can learn about whisky.

