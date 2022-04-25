First limited edition from The Gauldron is just 2125 bottles

Douglas Laing & Co have announced the first ever limited edition under their award-winning Campbeltown Malt Scotch Whisky brand: The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish.

Joining the core expression which launched in 2017, The Gauldrons Sherry Edition is strictly limited

to no more than 2125 bottles.

A marriage of single cask single malts exclusively from Campbeltown, the blended malt enjoyed a finishing period in specially selected Spanish Sherry Casks. Such is the philosophy of the Douglas Laing family business, the small batch bottling is offered at a high alcohol strength of 46.2% and is without colouring or chill-filtration.

The Gauldrons, inspired by the eponymous dark sandy coves on Campbeltown’s west shores, literally

means ‘bay of storms’. It was here King Robert the Bruce, having been defeated by his enemies, was

inspired watching a spider building his web with great patience but great difficulty, to try, try and try again.

The spider has become synonymous with the core The Gauldrons expression, featuring too on this new limited edition.

Packaged in a sleek black bottle, red colourways bring to life the Sherry cask maturation, hinting at the rich character of the Scotch Whisky inside. Gold foil detail and a mini booklet, placed around the bottle neck, complete the product’s premium packaging.

Cara Laing, marketing director, said: ‘We’re thrilled to launch the first ever limited edition for The Gauldrons. The classic Gauldrons spirit is always a standout dram for us, earning rave reviews from the industry and delighting consumers at events the world over.

‘Experimenting with these exceptional-quality Sherry casks has resulted in a classically Campbeltown dram with smoky sweetness balanced by rich spices, and we truly can’t wait to share it with whisky aficionados across the globe.’

The Gauldrons Sherry Cask Finish will be available from specialist spirits retailers and online from

late April 2022. It is expected to retail at £60.

Established in 2017 by Douglas Laing & Co, The Gauldrons represents the ‘ultimate distillation of

Campbeltown’ in a small batch marriage of single cask single malts exclusively from the

Campbeltown region of Scotland. The firm is a leading independent Scotch whisky distillery, blender and bottler and for more details visit www.douglaslaing.com