Final tickets released for Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival

With just days to go, the last remaining tickets for this year’s Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival Limited Edition have been released.

Taking place outside of the usual spring schedule from November 3-81, in a Limited Edition format to showcase Speyside at its best, this award-winning whisky festival has something for everyone. Whether you are new to whisky or a budding master blender there are plenty of drams to taste and savour.

For the food enthusiast there are whisky themed afternoon teas, gourmet dinners and food pairings. In addition, for gin and cocktails lovers there are a selection of tempting events.

Dinner at the Malt Barn in Glenfiddich is one of the recent additions. Join Mark Thomson, Glenfiddich Ambassador to Scotland for an evening of fine whisky, exquisite dining and engaging conversation at The Glenfiddich Distillery Malt Barn.

The evening will include five courses with whiskies specially selected by Mark to be enjoyed throughout the evening. This intimate gathering has always been a favourite amongst visitors to the Spirit of Speyside festival so early booking is recommended.

Other highlights include:

The Revelations Tour, The Ballindalloch Distillery – In the company of Distillery Manager Colin Poppy, you will see why The Ballindalloch Distillery has been awarded the Icons of Whisky Craft Producer of the Year three times. Sample various liquids including some from the private casks of the Macpherson-Grant family.

Enjoy a Dram on the Train, Dufftown Station – Sip a dram as you journey through the beautiful Moray countryside.

Solera Deconstructed Tour, Glenfiddich Distillery – Tour Glenfiddich and walk around Warehouse 8, home of the unique Solera process, before a tasting session in the Blending Room. Try cask strength samples of 15 year old Glenfiddich and create your own blend.

Afternoon tea, Gordon Castle – Enjoy a classic, premium or ultra afternoon tea experience at Gordon Castle Walled Garden and Cafe

Whisky & Chocolate, The Boat Country Inn – A guided evening of Speyside Whisky and Scottish handmade chocolate.

Whisky & Scottish Cheese Tasting, The Boat Country Inn – Join a whisky and cheese tasting, where you will be guided through four different expressions of whisky.

Ann Miller Traces Speyside’s Railways – Join Ann Miller, the Dram Queen, to discover more about these themes during tutored tastings bringing each to life with a selection of drams to illustrate the fascinating heritage of whiskies from Speyside.

Waterford Whisky Takeover at Glenrinnes Distillery – Hosted by Ian O’Brien and Co-host Meeghan Murdoch, the tasting will showcase four of Waterford Distillery’s delicious whiskies.

Six of Billy Walker’s Best, Fiddichside Inn – Join Steve Oliver and Ali Hunter for a tribute to Billy Walker on Speyside. Sample six different drams from the four distilleries owned by Billy Walker over the past 20 years.

George McNeil, chairman designate at the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, said: ‘Earlier this year we brought the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival online with guests from 15 countries around the world logging in but nothing beats being together to celebrate the world’s largest malt whisky producing region in this later than normal limited edition festival. With 97 events already sold out, tickets are flying out of the door.

‘In true Spirit of Speyside style, we have a first-class range of events lined up. From behind the scenes tours of some of the world’s most iconic distilleries to intimate tastings, pairings and talks with some of the top innovators in the industry. We’re looking forward to welcoming people back to Speyside to join us for a dram and help us celebrate the very best of our iconic whisky making region.”

To view the full programme of events and to purchase tickets, visit the Spirit of Speyside website.