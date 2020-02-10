Doddie Weir selects a cask for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation

Rugby legend Doddie Weir – who was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease (MND) in 2016 – visited Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian to hand-pick a cask of Scotch whisky to raise funds for his My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Through his organisation, Doddie and his team are committed to helping improve the lives of those affected by Motor Neuron Disease – an as yet incurable disease.

When selecting his amber nectar, donated by Diageo, Doddie was joined by distillery manager Ramsay Borthwick, Diageo whisky specialist Louise Martin and apprentice whisky specialist Eve Murphy at the Glenkinchie Warehouse. They helped him choose a cask of 17 year old single malt which will now be bottled for the charity.

Doddie said that he is ‘a big whisky fan’, commenting that ‘it’s been great to join the team ay Glenkinchie to select a special cask for my foundation. The liquid we’ve chosen comes from a sherry cask which has been aged for 17 years – it’s gorgeous, smooth and silky. It really is a fine dram and we are delighted to have the support of Diageo and Glenkinchie.’

Glenkinchie Distillery in East Lothian is the closest Diageo distillery to Doddie’s Borders homeland. The distillery is also the Lowland Home of Johnnie Walker which is due to open a new state-of-the-art visitor experience later this year.