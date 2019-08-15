Diageo’s Leven plant wins packaging global award

Diageo’s Leven packaging plant in Fife has been presented with the company’s top global manufacturing award.

Scottish Trade Minister Ivan McKee and local MSP Jenny Gilruth toured the plant and handed over two trophies to mark Leven being named Diageo’s top performing manufacturing site in the last financial year.

Each year Diageo celebrates the performance of its production business globally through the Excellence in Supply Chain Awards, with a total of 154 production sites in 26 countries around the world – including packaging plants, distilleries, breweries, warehousing sites, cooperages and coppersmiths – competing for the top accolades.

In the financial year to the end of June 2019 Leven was named ‘Packaging Plant of the Year’ and ‘Site of the Year’ in recognition of performance across a range of measures including productivity and health & safety.

Mr McKee said: ‘It was a pleasure to visit Leven, to meet the people and to present them with the award as Diageo’s leading global supply chain site.

‘Growing global exports is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s economic ambitions and I was delighted to learn more about the contribution Diageo’s Leven packaging plant is making to that goal.’

Ms Gilruth MSP said: ‘Diageo Leven is a major employer in my constituency and it is wonderful to see it being recognised at a global level for the excellent work the people here do. Congratulations go to everyone who works at Leven on this terrific achievement.’

Leven operations director Gavin Brogan said: ‘It is a great source of pride for everyone at Leven to be named Diageo’s top supply chain site for the past year.

‘It is recognition of the hard work and commitment of everyone at the site to driving continuous improvement in our performance to make us a truly world class manufacturing plant.’

Located in the heart of Fife, Leven packaging plant opened in 1973 creating a highly efficient and flexible packaging operation, which can respond quickly to changing demands and opportunities.

Leven packages over 38 million cases of spirits per year (9ltr equivalent cases), and employs a workforce of around 1,100 people, including around 800 Diageo staff, plus contractors working full time on site, with an additional 100 temporary staff at peak times.

Leven exports to: Western Europe, North America, Russia & Eastern Europe, Global Travel & Middle East, North Asia, South East Asia, PUB (Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil), Australasia and West LAC (Latin Caribbean).