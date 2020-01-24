Craigellachie releases a £3499.99 bottle at Heathrow

Craigellachie 39 Year Old Single Cask has launched exclusively at Heathrow – making it the oldest and rarest Craigellachie bottling available to buy.

Distilled in 1980, the whisky was laid down in a refill Bourbon Hogshead, and in 2019 was singled out by malt master Stephanie MacLeod for its notes of delicate oak, charred pineapple and toasted cereal. After 39 years of ageing, 138 bottles remain of this exceptional whisky, each bottled from a single cask at 51.5% ABV with no caramel colouring added and non-chill filtration.

Available exclusively at World Duty Free stores in all terminals at Heathrow, all 138 bottles are individually numbered and priced at £3499.99 (70cl). Purchases are also available through Heathrow Boutique Reserve and Collect service.

The launch is supported at Heathrow across several touch-points including the airport wifi trigger, on digital screens in the World Duty Free stores and with targeted communication to members of the Red by Dufry loyalty programme offering a special incentive of engraved Craigellachie glasses to members purchasing Craigellachie 39 Year Old.

Shoppers purchasing the travel retail exclusive will be entered into a competition to win a luxury trip to Scotland. One lucky traveller will spend three days and nights in a unique experience of Scotland with a characterful Craigellachie twist.

This includes a Craigellachie whisky pairing dinner in Edinburgh and a personally guided tour of the city’s iconic bars before being chauffeured to Craigellachie for a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery – usually closed to the public. The trip is completed with an overnight stay at the luxury Craigellachie Hotel, renowned as one of the world’s best whisky hotels.

In 2019 Craigellachie increased accessibility to ultra-premium Scotch whisky with the launch of Craigellachie 51 Year Old. In a move to continue ‘sharing the rare’, it was shared, without charge, with whisky fans around the world via a sell-out free dram campaign in bars across the globe and not a single bottle was available for purchase.

Now, at Heathrow, anyone making any purchase from the Craigellachie collection (13 Year Old, 17 Year Old, 23 Year Old and 33 Year Old) in the World Duty Free stores, in Terminal 3 and Terminal 5, will be given the opportunity to spin the Craigellachie wheel of fortune for a chance to win a dram of Craigellachie 39 Year Old. Other prizes include the collector’s book Craigellachie The Romantic and The Pragmatic’ an essay by Dave Broom and Craigellachie pin badges.

David Hughes, regional director Europe, Bacardi Global Travel Retail says: ‘First launched in travel retail in 2016, Craigellachie has gone from strength to strength thanks to its multi-award winning success and the following of its many fans who adore its bold character. We are excited to launch the 39 Year Old expression in the luxury retail setting of World Duty Free at Heathrow, giving us the opportunity to share this special release with a discerning, international audience.’

Paul Martin, UK Liquor Category Manager at Dufry adds: ‘Craigellachie 39 Year Old is a fantastic launch for us and perfectly fits our mission to present rare and exclusive opportunities to our whisky customers.’

Heathrow retail director Fraser Brown concluded: ‘As the UK’s only Hub airport, Heathrow is always proud to showcase the best of Britain in our products. That is why we are so pleased to extend our diverse selection of Scotch Whisky and to welcome this exclusive and rare edition of Craigellachie 39YO. Passengers now have another reason to consider Heathrow the world’s best airport shopping experience.’