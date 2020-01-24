Tried and tested – these boots were made for walking

Tried and tested: The Scarpa Mens Peak GTX walking boots.

I love nothing more than getting out into the countryside, walking for miles and getting lost in amongst beautiful land and seascapes. A previous pair of Scarpa boots – which took me all over Scotland until I was literally walking out of them – saw me through countless adventures in the wilderness for four years, so I jumped at the chance to review another pair, the Mens Peak GTX walking boots.

In my experience, Scarpa have been the only brand of boots I can take out of the box and head straight out onto a trail or up a mountain, safe in the knowledge that I will be comfortable, dry, and – crucially – rub no blisters. The GTXs were no exception.

I have been out every weekend since Christmas with them and they are lightweight, extremely comfortable, waterproof, and have plenty of traction for when I’m climbing difficult terrain. Even better, these boots are among very few makes that go up to my hefty size 13s.

They give excellent ankle support up and downhill. The RRP price is £180, but they have recently been reduced to £110 – making them all the more appealing in my eyes. Words don’t really do these boots justice, but I would highly recommend them to anyone seeking a spot of adventure in the hills.

To find out more about the Scarpa Mens Peak GTX boots, visit their website: www.scarpa.co.uk/trek/peak-gtx