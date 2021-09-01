Concept No.3 comes to life in innovative digital activation

The Macallan has unveiled an engaging digital activation to support the launch of Concept No.3 – the final release in the travel retail exclusive Concept Series.

The digital activation offers an original way for consumers to connect with the brand as international travel begins to resume and comprises three main elements that each offer a different insight into the world of Concept No.3 and the inspiration behind the whisky.

Fashioned as a 3D Linear Gallery, the virtual experience is inspired by Concept No.3’s vibrant creative expression in physical retail spaces. On arrival at the ‘hall of fame’ style gallery, consumers are encouraged to discover David Carson’s inspiration and motivation for working with The Macallan.

Advancing through the Linear Gallery, consumers can dive deeper into the three core pillars of Concept No.3 – Place, Mastery and Taste – via short videos relating to the stories about The Macallan Estate, the collaboration with David Carson and influences for creating the exceptional whisky. Next, consumers can learn more about the key tasting notes of the whisky – pear, cinnamon, vanilla – on a virtual scent bar that displays the ingredients in a bell jar.

Further into the Linear Gallery, a placard invites visitors to try out the Create Your Own app. The virtual walk-through culminates in a tasting experience with Whisky Maker Polly Logan and the opportunity to purchase a bottle of Concept No.3 via click and collect.

Create Your Own is a first-of-a-kind application that invites consumers to unleash their inner artist to create bespoke artwork with graphic elements inspired by the work of David Carson. Users can experiment with colours, textures, shapes, icons and bottles before signing their creations and sharing them on social media or on the specially designed virtual gallery wall.

Providing a source of inspiration for budding Concept No.3 artists, the virtual gallery wall houses all the artwork that has been created via the app.

The digital activation can be accessed HERE.

Edrington regional managing director global travel retail Jeremy Speirs said: ‘The digital activation is a highly relevant and engaging way to connect consumers with the Concept No.3. universe in the wake of COVID-19 when many are still unable to travel.

‘By pushing the boundaries of digital engagement, we are building awareness and excitement for when travellers return to duty free stores and continuing to recruit consumers into The Macallan through standout activations, both online and offline.’