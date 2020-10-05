Caithness distillery picks its name

SCOTLAND’S most northerly mainland whisky distillery has revealed its name – “8 Doors Distillery”.

Kerry and Derek Campbell, who were granted planning permission last year, expect to open the distillery in John o’Groats next year.

It will be the Caithness village’s first distillery since 1837.

They are launching two “clubs” – both named after the 874 miles between John o’Groats and Land’s End in Cornwall.

The “874 Founders Club” gives members the chance to buy one of a limited number of 50-litre and 250-litre casks.

Members of the “874 Club” will receive three bottles from some of the first casks laid down.

Kerry said: “We couldn’t think of anywhere better than John O’Groats to make whisky, partly thanks to the climate which we believe is perfect for distilling and maturation, and the great people who live here.

“Since we’ve announced our plans to the build the distillery we’ve had lots of local support.

“And we’re delighted to be working with such industry experts as John Ramsay and Ian Evans for our launch products.”

