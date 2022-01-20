Bruichladdich whiskies mark Chinese New Year

Bruichladdich has unveiled single malt whiskies to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 is being released internationally in time for the Chinese New Year.

The new expressions are Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 and Octomore 12 Series, which are now available in Singapore, having been released in the UK last November.

The Chinese New Year begins on 1 February 2022, and will welcome the year of the tiger.

Adam Hannett, head distiller at Bruichladdich Distillery, said: ‘With this edition of Black Art, I took inspiration from the groundwork done in the early days of this series, where there was a relentless pursuit to layer flavour. This whisky would rest in some of the finest casks, sometimes for just a few weeks, adding a delicate layer of fruit before we moved the whisky on again.

‘Carefully waiting, watching and tasting, looking to chart new directions with each new cask we used until, finally arriving at a point of perfection.’

This finite 1992 vintage has been nurtured on its 29-year journey from cask to cask by head distiller, Adam Hannett, for the ninth edition of this single malt whisky.

Bruichladdich Black Art 09.1 will replace the Black Art 08.1 within the current Bruichladdich range.

Octomore is five years old, super heavily peated and bottled at cask strength.

Now entering its 12th series, Octomore 12.1 acts as the base or control of the experimental range, as a necessary springboard for new domains of discovery. The 12.2 offers an alternative maturation to its .1 counterpart, this time in a

sublimely balanced ex-Sauternes cask profile. Finally, the 12.3 explores Islay grown barley and the terroir of the distiller’s home-grown grain combined with sherry maturation for the first time in history.

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994. The closure left all but two redundant. The distillery was reopened by Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and Jim McEwan in 2001.