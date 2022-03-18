Braeburn Whisky to sponsor New York City Tartan Week

Whisky cask investment specialists Braeburn Whisky have just announced their sponsorship of the 24th Annual New York City Tartan Week.

The New York City Tartan Week makes its return in 2022 after two years of cancellation due to the pandemic.

Included in the celebrations is the iconic New York City Tartan Day Parade, which will bring together thousands of people from across New York City, the United States and Scotland to march through Manhattan on Saturday 9 April.

The week-long series of events is a celebration of Scottish heritage and culture, in particular the impact that Scottish people have had on the United States. Scotsh-born Hollywood actress and film-maker Karen Gillan has been announced as Grand Marshal of the NYC Tartan Day Parade, only the second woman to have been appointed this title in the history of the event.

Braeburn Whisky is a whisky cask investment specialist dedicated to helping investors to acquire and manage portfolios of whisky casks from leading Scotch distilleries.

With an operational heart in Scotland, and offices in international locations, they are an example of the cross-cultural heritage that is the driving force behind NYC Tartan Week.

Braeburn announced their support of the Parade at an intimate event for stakeholders and media in newly-opened Bross Deli in St James Quarter, in Edinburgh. Serving authentic Montreal bagels with New York style deli fillings offering a Scottish twist, Bross Deli offered the ideal setting for a celebration of cross-Atlantic ties in the style of NYC Tartan Week.

In addition to lending their support to the annual Tartan Day Parade in the wake of the pandemic, Braeburn Whisky are also sponsoring the Friday night ceilidh, as organised by the city’s Caledonian Club, a non-profit organisation established in 1856 to celebrate Scottish culture.

Spearheaded by growing global interest in cask investment, Braeburn Whisky has kicked off an ambitious expansion plan. They have recently opened in UAE, to meet growing demand in the Asian region, and plan to open an office in New York City in the near future.

Having recently signed a contract for the use of extensive warehousing facilities in Speyside, Braeburn Whisky are seeking to bring more of their client casks under one roof, to better accommodate the demands of their growing, international cohort of investors.

CEO Niall Brown said: ‘Our sponsorship of the NYC Tartan Day Parade indicates that Braeburn Whisky is making waves globally, and is here to stay. NYC Tartan Week celebrates the richness and dynamism of Scottish heritage and culture – both the traditional and the modern, and that’s why this sponsorship feels like such a natural fit. We’re proud to be global ambassadors for what this wonderful country has to offer.’

To mark their involvement in the NYC Tartan Day Parade, Braeburn Whisky will be bottling a single cask, single malt whisky distilled at Glen Garioch distillery as a commemorative bottling to mark the event; this will be available as a limited edition release from select retailers.

The 24th New York City Tartan Week will run 6-10 April. The New York City Tartan Day Parade will take place on Saturday 9 April 2022, 2-4pm in Manhattan, starting on 44th Street and Sixth Avenue, and the Parade Afterparty takes place at Sony Hall, 4.30-8.30pm; tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite.

The Caledonian Club Ceilidh will take place on Friday 8 April, 6pm; tickets are available to purchase from nycaledonian.org/events.

Find out more about Braeburn Whisky at https://braeburnwhisky.com