Blended Scotch whisky announces two new expressions

Black Bottle has announced the global release of The Alchemy Series – comprising two brand-new, single-batch produced expressions, which pay homage to the ingenious experimentation of the brand’s founders.

Blended Scotch whisky Black Bottle Double Cask is a marriage of malts finished in Spanish sherry barrels and 12-year-old grain matured in red wine casks.

With a raucous sherry red colour, Black Bottle Double Cask delivers a blast of red berries and a sweet assault of Spanish sherry cask notes. The finish is long and dry with grapes, overflowing red wine and flamed toffee.

Black Bottle Island Smoke challenges drinkers to embark on a voyage of coastal saltiness and stormy smoke to discover a perfect balance of peated island malts and unpeated grains. Featuring a 1984 blended malt at its heart, the resulting dram brings island peat, maritime medicinal notes and spices balanced beautifully with sweet cereal and vanilla notes. The finish offers long and warming waves of oak spice and hint of dry sea salt.

The Alchemy Series’ inaugural experimental releases are non-chill filtered and bottled at 46.3% ABV. Both expressions have already gained praise, with each scooping a highly coveted ‘Master’ award at this year’s Scotch Whisky Masters.

Craig Black, global brand manager for Black Bottle, said: ‘Black Bottle’s history is just as bold and unconventional as our spirit, dating back to 1879 when it was established by Gordon Graham and his brothers. Tea blenders by trade they soon turned their attention to whisky; travelling far and wide to source only the finest malts and grains to create their own liquid gold, a whisky of exceptional character.

‘Now over 140 years since Black Bottle’s inception, we honour the Graham brothers and their journey into the unknown with the launch of the Alchemy Series. Our modern-day alchemists have sought out only the most exciting and experimental casks and combined them together in the pursuit of excellence.’

Juliann Fernandez, Distell’s award-winning master blender said: ‘It’s a really exciting time for whisky and Black Bottle has a unique spirit with which allows us to push the boundaries and create bold and excitingly unusual new flavours. We’ve already received incredible feedback for these two releases, ahead of launch, earning two Master medals at this year’s Scotch Whisky Masters.’

The two new expressions have been produced as the brand continues to see a shift towards new and experimental premium spirits, with more consumers shopping cross-category.

Craig continued: ‘Consumers are actively seeking out exciting spirit experiences and brands with rich, authentic stories to tell. They are becoming less concerned with traditional whisky categories and instead are shopping across the whisky – and indeed premium spirits – spectrum. The Black Bottle Alchemy Series offers the perfect concoction of authentic heritage, incredible spirit quality and bold, unconventional character.’

The two new limited-edition expressions join Black Bottle’s original and 10-year-old expressions in the brand’s range. The Alchemy Series is available to buy from major whisky specialists and on Amazon for £26, strictly while stocks last.

Find out more at www.blackbottle.com.