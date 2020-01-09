Blair Athol releases a distillery exclusive whisky

Blair Athol distillery has released a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky, exclusively available to purchase at the Highland Perthshire distillery.

This is a distinctive release with the unique Blair Athol distillery character, alongside a gentle spice through maturation in a mixture of refill, rejuvenated and American Oak ex-bourbon casks.

Neil Murphy, the senior site manager at Blair Athol, is delighted with the release, with only 6000 bottles being made available.

He said: ‘We are proud to present this rare expression of whisky in our Distillery Exclusive bottle. The unique flavour and distillery character of this malt whisky owes much to the location of the distillery in the foothills of the Grampian Mountains, but more to the traditional skills of our expert team.

‘It’s a tasting experience that lovers of Blair Athol and whisky are sure to enjoy.’

Blair Athol Distillery stands at the gateway to the Highlands in picturesque Pitlochry.

Blair Athol’s ancient source of water from the Allt Dour and its setting in the peaty moorland of the Grampian mountains combines to create the whisky’s, mellow quality and smooth finish.

Blair Athol 2019 Distillery Exclusive will retail at £90 per 70cl and bottled at 48% ABV.

