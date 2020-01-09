God of Carnage coming to the stage in Glasgow

Downtown Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern and Olivier Award-nominated Nigel Lindsay are to star in Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage at Theatre Royal, Glasgow this month.

Theatre Royal Bath Productions are thrilled to bring the 10th anniversary production to the city from Monday 27 January until Saturday 1 February as part of a UK tour.

Joining McGovern and Lindsay who will play Veronica and Michael respectively are two-time Olivier Award-winning actress Samantha Spiro who will play Annette and Simon Paisley Day who will play Alan.

When 11-year-old Ferdinand hits 11-year-old Bruno with a stick in a playground punch-up and knocks out two of his teeth, the combatants’ enlightened parents decide to meet to talk things over civilly. But once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats.

God of Carnage is a ruthlessly comic study of middle-class parenting. Originally written in French, the play was translated by Christopher Hampton in 2008. The production went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy and the Tony Award for Best New Play.

Elizabeth McGovern is well known for her Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award nominated role as Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey. She has also played Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime for which she received an Academy Award nomination. Her theatre credits include Broadway productions of Time and the Conways, Hamlet and Love Letters. Other film and television credits include Ordinary People, Once Upon a Time in America, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Wings of the Dove.

Nigel Lindsay is an Olivier Award nominated actor. His numerous television credits include the ITV series Victoria, Spooks, White Gold and The Capture. For film he has appeared in Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa and Four Lions, for which he was nominated for Best British Comedy Performance in Film at the British Comedy Awards. His many stage credits include the title role in Shrek the Musical for which he was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical, Guys and Dolls (West End), Harrogate (Royal Court), A Small Family Business (National Theatre), Broken Glass (Tricycle Theatre) and Awake and Sing (Almeida).

Samantha Spiro is a two-time Oliver Award-winning actress. Her numerous television credits include her British Comedy Award-winning role in Grandma’s House, Game of Thrones and Cold Feet. She recently appeared on stage in Lady Windermere’s Fan (West End). Previous credits include Guys and Dolls (West End), Macbeth and The Taming of the Shrew (Shakespeare’s Globe), her Olivier Award winning title role in Hello, Dolly! and Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along which also saw her receive the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Simon Paisley Day’s recent screen credits include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Born A King, The Crown, Brexit: The Uncivil War and Victoria & Abdul. He previously appeared at Bath in Richard Eyre’s Private Lives. Further stage credits include Twelfth Night (National Theatre), The Lorax (Old Vic), West End productions of Anything Goes, The Philanthropist, The 39 Steps and Private Lives, the title role in Timon of Athens (Shakespeare’s Globe), The Low Road and The Ugly One (Royal Court).

Yasmina Reza has written numerous plays including Olivier and Tony Award winning God of Carnage, Art, The Unexpected Man and The Passage of Winter. She has also written novels Hammerklavier, Desolation, Adam Haberberg, Happy are The Happy and Babylone and the screenplay for Carnage.

The 10th anniversary production of God of Carnage was staged last year in artistic director Jonathan Church’s 2018 Summer Season at Theatre Royal Bath. It will mark the third revival from the season following the critically acclaimed West End transfer of The Price at the Wyndham’s Theatre and Switzerland at the Ambassadors Theatre.

God of Carnage is at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow, from Monday 27 January – Saturday 1 February, with performances from Monday-Saturday at 7.30pm, and Wednesday and Saturday at 2.30pm. For tickets visit www.atgtickets.com/glasgow.