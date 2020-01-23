Black Gold with a 30 year old cask of Bowmore

The Wemyss Malts Cask Club has revealed its third exclusive release – Black Gold.

Black Gold is single sherry hogshead cask of 1989 Bowmore that has matured for 30 years and bottled at a cask strength of exactly 50.0%ABV.

Bowmore is the oldest distillery on Islay and one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, tracing its distillation roots back to 1779. In keeping with its over 200 year heritage and tradition it is one of the few remaining Scottish distilleries that still malts and kilns its own barley with local Islay peat.

The whisky has been noted for its deep, polished rosewood colour and a complex combination of flavours such as dried dark fruits, treacle toffee and earthy kiln smoke.

Director of Wemyss Malts, William Wemyss, said: ‘Black Gold is a strikingly distinctive single cask, single malt whisky and a great release to start the 2020 celebration of the 15th anniversary of the founding of Wemyss Malts.

‘I hope Cask Club members will enjoy, savour and share among friends the remaining 174 bottles as I purchased the first one for myself and have already enjoyed a few drams of it.’

Black Gold follows on from the first and second releases (Smoky Nectar and Antique Armchair) of single cask Islay malts offered exclusively to the Wemyss Malts Cask Club members. The Cask Club offers exclusive bottlings of the most exciting and interesting bottlings and early access to new releases from Wemyss Malts.

Black Gold will be released exclusively to Wemyss Malts Cask Club members via www.wemyssmalts.com/cask-club at noon today (Thursday, 23 January) and is priced at £599 for the 700ml bottle and gift box. Membership to the Cask Club is free to join and can be signed up to from the same website.

Edinburgh based Wemyss Malts is family run company operated by brother and sister William and Isabella Wemyss. The Wemyss family Castle has been home to the family since the 1300s and is featured in the company logo.