Big Peat’s charity donation worth £10,000 to Erskine

Award-winning Islay malt Big Peat has made a bulk sanitiser donation to the value of £10,000 to Erskine.

Voted for by consumers who purchased the cult brand’s Heroes limited edition bottling, Erskine cares for veterans of the British Armed Forces and their families.

Established in 1916, the fund charity offers veterans and their families long-term nursing, spanning both residential and respite care, in its four care homes, cottages, an activity centre, assisted living apartments and transitional single living apartments.

The donation follows Big Peat Heroes charitable bottling, unveiled earlier this year. Packaged in a rainbow-coloured gift tube, the special release of ‘his’ Islay Malt shows Big Peat himself tearing open his doctor’s coat to reveal a superhero costume underneath.

The whisky inside is a marriage of single cask single malts only from Islay, offered at 48% alcohol strength, without colouring or chill-filtration.

It is limited to just 1500 bottles and is exclusively for the UK, with the sale of each bottle contributing the equivalent of £6.67 worth of sanitiser to a worthy cause.

Consumers and followers were invited to vote for their preferred worthy cause via an on-pack QR code and Big Peat’s social media. After 3,000+ votes were cast, Erskine emerged the winners.

Kirsten Wols-Graham, deputy head of Fundraising at Erskine, said: ‘We are delighted to have won this incredibly generous donation of sanitiser from Big Peat. The past year has been an extremely difficult one for Erskine, but we are thrilled to have been able to “Open with Care” over recent weeks, slowly welcoming back residents’ loved ones into the homes and veterans back to the activity centre.

‘This wonderful donation will go a long way in helping to keep our Veterans, staff and visitors safe as we continue to welcome back families and friends. A special thanks must also go to Erskine supporter, Tom Clark, who nominated Erskine and to all those whose voted.’

Cara Laing, marketing director and third generation in the Douglas Laing family business: ‘We are delighted to make this sanitiser donation to Erskine on behalf of our big, smoky pal, Big Peat. His charitable Heroes bottling has proven popular with long-time followers of the brand and new consumers and gift buyers alike.

‘Created to celebrate the champions who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, it’s hugely gratifying to see these bottles gifted to nurses, doctors, teachers and more, with the sale of each bottle contributing to this sanitiser donation for our friends at Erskine.’

Big Peat Heroes Edition is available online and from specialist spirits retailers across the UK with an RRP of £39.99.