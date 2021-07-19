Glasgow invaded by 50 handcrafted wooden robots

Glasgow residents have been taking to social media to discover the meaning behind the robots which mysteriously appeared in the city overnight.

The robots, each one handcrafted from wood and standing at around 12” tall, were hidden in and around Glasgow’s city centre for eagle-eyed residents to find.

And now the secret is out as the artists behind the robot takeover are revealed.

The robots are the work of two artists from the Clydeside Collective which launched at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre on Wednesday July 14.

The Clydeside Collective brings together creatives of every kind who each share a passion to reuse, recycle, reclaim, and resell items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.

In keeping with the collective’s ethos, the artists created a series of 50 robot sculptures – each lovingly reimagined and handcrafted from old wooden fixings – and hid them throughout the city centre.

Locals lucky enough to find one are being asked to take a photo and tag The Clydeside Collective on social media for a chance to win a prize in addition to their unique piece of robotic artwork.

The robot takeover is the brainchild of Sara Thomson who began spearheading her campaign for sustainability at the Leith Collective, which opened in Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal in 2019 and since earned the title of the UK’s first ever single-use plastic-free shop of its kind.

Like its east-side sister shop, it is hoped the Clydeside Collective will provide a platform for established and emerging eco-friendly artists and deliver valuable support through their business mentorship programme.

The venue will also play host to a range of inspiring events and workshops, designed to boost the local community.

Sara said: ‘Our resident artists are unbelievably talented when it comes to envisioning new uses for old items. We hope these reimagined robots capture the attention of Glasgow locals and help to raise awareness of the importance of reprogramming our throwaway mentality.

The Clydeside Collective, located at the St Enoch Centre, Glasgow, has opening hours are 10am – 5pm, seven days a week.

The Clydeside Collective was launched by the creators of the Leith Collective in Edinburgh. The Leith Collective comprises more than 130 artists and makers from all over Scotland, united by a common aim to reuse, recycle, reclaim, and resell items that may otherwise have been destined for landfill.

Based at the Ocean Terminal shopping centre, the retail space has evolved into a hub of creativity, regularly playing host to a range of inspiring workshops designed to support the local community, with the ultimate aim of creating a sustainable future for all.

For more information about the Clydeside Collective visit their Facebook page, email info@theclydesidecollective.com, or call 07447 659 999.