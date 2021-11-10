Bidding now open on the Distillers’ Charity whisky auction

Online bidding opened today on The Distillers One of One sale, ahead of the live auction at Barnbougle Castle outside Edinburgh, on Friday 3 December.

For the first time since the announcement earlier this year of a six-year partnership between The Distillers’ Charity and Sotheby’s to host three biennial auctions under the name The Distillers One of One, the contents of the inaugural sale are now being unveiled in full.

In total, the auction will present 42 lots of ultra-rare and unique Scotch whiskies and experiences, ranging in estimates from £1,000 upwards to £500,000 – all to be offered without reserve.

The highest value lot in the sale is a Talisker Cask of Distinction 1978, donated by Diageo and selected on account of its outstanding quality (est. £350,000-500,000).

The 43-Year-Old cask of still-maturing Talisker single malt Scotch whisky is paired with a cask-end that has been turned into an original work of art by acclaimed Scottish artist and Turner Prize nominee Callum Innes – revealed here for the first time. Once the successful bidder chooses to bottle the cask, they will become the sole owner of one of the world’s rarest and most highly respected whiskies, with dedicated packaging featuring the artwork of Callum Innes, a first for Casks of Distinction.

Also newly revealed is the striking, hand blown black glass vessel housing 1.4l of the first ever 51 Year Old released by Bowmore along with a 100ml tasting sample, taking its inspiration from the terroir of its island home on Islay. This exceptionally rare and entirely unique single malt, matured in a barrel from 1970, is an encapsulation of time, with over half a century of craftsmanship, quality and character embedded in its genesis and story (est. £100,000-180,000).

A recent addition to the line-up is The Glencairn Ruby Tribute Blended Scotch Whisky. This Ruby encrusted decanter contains a one of one whisky blended by Richard Paterson – The Dalmore’s Master Blender – using contributions from some of the world’s most revered master blenders. All component whiskies of this blend were matured to in excess of 18 years and the final blend uniquely captures a true moment of whisky history (est. £5,000-10,000).

You can see the full catalogue HERE.

A one of one bottling of Littlemill Testament – incorporating stone from the original distillery and set in a unique case with hand blown 18th century glassware – is the distillery’s oldest release to date, with the liquid taken from a single distillation date of 4th October 1976. From this liquid, 250 numbered bottles were released, however a further four bottles were retained to create unique one-off editions that integrate either slate, glass, wood or stone from the original distillery into the release (est. £10,000-16,000).

Proceeds from The Distillers One of One auction will benefit the Youth Action Fund, which has been created by The Distillers’ Charity to transform the life chances of 16 to 25-year-old people in Scotland, empowering them to create positive change in their lives and communities. To achieve this, the trustees of Distillers’ Charity commissioned the social enterprise, Inspiring Scotland to undertake a detailed scoping report. They have curated, on behalf of the Distillers’ Charity, a small portfolio of charities for the Youth Action Fund, including:

Aberdeen Foyer, a charitable organisation supporting people towards independent living, learning and work.

The Alcohol Education Trust (AET), which works across the UK to keep young people safe around alcohol.

ENABLE Scotland, which delivers a range of support services across Scotland, including the ENABLE Works service which provides employment and skills support, assisting people with disabilities or other challenges into employment.

Street League, which uses the power of sport to support young people living in some of the UK’s most disadvantaged communities into work.

The Distillers: One of One sale will begin at 1.30pm GMT on 3 December. Online bidding starts today, 10 November, HERE