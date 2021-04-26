Benriach secures its first whisky deal with Waitrose

Global drinks company Brown-Forman which owns Benriach Distillery, located in north Speyside, has secured its first whisky deal with supermarket giant Waitrose & Partners.

Whisky lovers are now able to purchase the distillery’s new Original Ten, across 175 Waitrose stores throughout the UK.

This follows Benriach’s recent unveiling of its new distinctive flavour-forward portfolio of single malts and a new look inspired by the distillery’s creative heritage. Known for its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky and a vast eclectic cask inventory sourced from around the world, artistically crafted by master blender Dr Rachel Barrie and her team.

Matured for at least ten years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks and virgin oak, The Original Ten encompasses layers of luscious orchard fruit, sumptuous honeyed malt and toasted oak, all interwoven with a subtle trace of smoke and is now available in Waitrose stores at £38.

As part of this partnership, a virtual tasting with Rachel, will be held online for Waitrose and Partners customers on the June 23 at 8pm. Customers will be able to register online for the event via the Waitrose website.

Over 120 years since it was established, Benriach is also soon to unveil its first official visitor centre to the public, allowing visitors from around the world to explore this Speyside whisky gem.

Customer marketing manager for Benriach, Danny Whelan said: ‘This is a great moment for this eclectic Speyside distillery as it makes its supermarket debut with its signature 10 year old Single Malt.

‘Three cask matured for at least ten years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks and virgin oak, to create layers of fruit, honeyed malt and toasted oak, all interwoven with a subtle trace of smoke – this expression is the perfect introduction to Benriach’s innovative world of flavour.

‘Now both the whisky curious and whisky aficionados alike can buy Benriach Original Ten in Waitrose stores throughout the UK and enjoy this flavoursome whisky from a hidden Speyside gem known for creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.’

John Vine, Waitrose & Partners Spirits Buyer, added: ‘Providing high quality food and drink is at the heart of what Waitrose has to offer and our work with local suppliers, growers, and producers is something we’re incredibly proud of.

‘Shoppers tell us that provenance, quality, and trust is important to them, therefore the products we supply, such as Benriach, echo this ethos and continue our work in showcasing and supporting Scottish food and drink.’