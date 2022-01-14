Benriach miniatures launched for Burns Night

Benriach have launched three packs of miniatures just in time to enjoy while ceilidhing on Zoom, toasting at a Burns supper, or sitting by the fire.

The expressions have been created by Dr Rachel Barrie, also known as the first lady of Scotch whisky, to encapsulate the full spectrum of whisky flavour making them great for novices as well as whisky fans.

Known for its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky and a vast eclectic cask inventory sourced from around the world, the portfolio has been artistically crafted by Rachel and her team.

Displaying the diversity and versatility of Benriach’s orchard fruit-laden style, this range spans the full spectrum of whisky flavour.

Rachel said: ‘Inspired by the 1994 bottling of the Original Ten, with its fruit-laden complexity and smooth, rounded taste, the new range re-imagines the 1898 origins of Benriach, brought to life in the 21st century through fusing distilling styles with extraordinary casks.

‘In the new Original Ten, a more richly flavoured, rounded malt character might be discerned, whilst The Twelve balances richly sherried malt with added layers of fruit complexity, reaching a pinnacle at twelve years old.

‘The new Smoky Ten and Smoky Twelve explore the sweet smokiness of Benriach, enriched through innovative combinations of rum, virgin oak and marsala casks interwoven with more traditional bourbon and sherry.

‘The Benriach range is for those open to new possibilities, building on a wealth of experience and tradition. I invite the drinker to join me on this creative journey, as we explore the rich rewards of Single Malt whisky.’

These packs feature Benriach – The Original Ten and The Smokey Ten, for £10; Benriach – The Twelve and The Smokey Twelve for £12; and Benriach – The Original Ten, The Smokey Ten and The Twelve, for £16.

The Original Ten encapsulates the signature smooth and multilayered character of Benriach. Three cask matured for at least ten years in bourbon barrels, sherry casks and virgin oak, to create layers of luscious orchard fruit, sumptuous honeyed malt and toasted oak, all interwoven with a subtle trace of smoke. The perfect introduction to the signature style and richly layered Speyside Single Malt.

The Smoky Ten is distilled using malted barley smoked with Highland peat. This wood rich Highland peat imparts distinctly sweet and smoky notes into Benriach peated whiskies. Enriched with three cask maturation using bourbon barrels, toasted virgin oak and Jamaican rum casks for layers of sunripe fruit, aromatic smoky sweetness and toasted oak spice. The Smoky Ten is an ideal introduction for explorers wanting to try a different style of peated whisky to the more traditional Islay malts.

The Twelve is a rich and smooth expression of Benriach Single Malt. Matured in a sherry rich profile with the addition of bourbon and port casks, this intriguing malt has layers of baked fruit, maple honey sweetness and lingering oak spice.

The Smoky Twelve is the perfect marriage of fruit, malt, oak and rich layers of smoke. Three cask matured in an unconventional mix of bourbon, sherry and Marsala this creamy and smooth single malt is multi-layered with flavours of ripened fruit, aromatic smoky sweetness and warming oak spice.