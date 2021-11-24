Beam Suntory donate rare Bowmore and Glen Garioch whiskies

The fascinating whisky lots continue to grow ahead of the first-ever Distillers One of One auction.

The donation of a one-off Bowmore Onyx 51 Year Old and a unique pair of Glen Garioch casks by Beam Suntory are part of the sale, which will be held on December 3 in Edinburgh.

The auction, led by The Distiller’s Charity, the philanthropic arm of The Worshipful Company of Distillers, in partnership with Sotheby’s, will benefit disadvantaged young adults in Scotland. Participating distilleries are donating ultra-rare whisky and experiences for sale at the auction aiming to raise in excess of £1 million.

Led by two of its most historic, renowned Scotch whisky houses, Bowmore and Glen Garioch, Beam Suntory’s contributions to the auction further reinforce its Growing for Good vision and Proof Positive commitments.

Following the launch of the Bowmore Legacy project earlier this year, which supports the employability, training and housing needs of Bowmore’s young people, Bowmore is expanding on this commitment with its donation of an exceptionally rare, one-of-a-kind Bowmore Onyx 51 Year Old single malt.

Matured in an American Oak refill barrel, which was filled on February 17 1970, this rare creation is the first 51 Year Old ever released by the distillery and the auction provides the only opportunity to own this handcrafted, one-off masterpiece, along with a 100ml tasting sample.

Bowmore Onyx is the encapsulation of time, with over half a century of craftsmanship, quality and character embedded in its creation and story. Presented in a striking, hand blown black glass vessel, containing 1.4 litres of ultra-rare whisky, the bottle’s one-of-a-kind glass structure celebrates Islay and is a masterpiece in glass design, being the first structure of this size and style to ever house Bowmore.

Hand blown by the expert team at Glasstorm, who previously crafted the exclusive Bowmore 1957 which sold at Sotheby’s for £363,000, and the stunning Black Bowmore DB5 1964, this beautiful art piece takes direct inspiration from the striking rock formations of Islay.

In addition, Glen Garioch will be contributing two rare casks, which will be presented together in a bespoke cradle crafted by local cabinetmaker, Lethenty cabinetmakers, and accompanied by a copper Vallinch designed by Forsyths.

This unique pairing will be a one-of-a kind offering and is a celebration of the 2021 restoration of the Glen Garioch distillery. Earlier this year, Glen Garioch announced a £6 million investment to return its historic distillery to traditional production processes, with the reintroduction of floor maltings and direct-fired distillation.

The first cask, a Glen Garioch 1990 cask, is a first fill American Oak, ex-Bourbon Hogshead cask, containing the equivalent of approximately 20 9-litre cases of the highest quality single malt.

In July of 1990, when this barrel was filled, Glen Garioch still had floor maltings and direct-fired stills, the style was lightly peated and still used brewer’s yeast, all elements that the distillery is planning to return to by the end of this year.

The second Glen Garioch casks is a new fill, and will be one of the first casks produced by the distillery following the restoration of its traditional floor maltings and direct-fired stills. Like its 1990 counterpart, this new barrel is also a first fill American Oak, ex-Bourbon Hogsheads cask. Together, the two casks tell the story of how the past is inspiring Glen Garioch as it opens the next chapter in its future.

Francois Bazini, managing director – Scotch, Gin & Irish at Beam Suntory said: ‘We are so proud that both Bowmore and Glen Garioch are making these one-of-a-kind contributions to this exceptional charitable auction.

‘Inspired by the philanthropic commitments laid out in Beam Suntory’s Proof Positive sustainability strategy, Bowmore and Glen Garioch are both deeply committed to giving back to the communities that they have called home for more than 220 years. We are delighted to be able to showcase the craftsmanship of our legendary Scotch whiskies and share these singular offerings in support of such an important cause.’

David Turner, Bowmore Distillery manager, added: ‘For the first time, we are releasing a 51 Year Old Bowmore, making this one-off extremely rare and precious. To make this happen, we’ve taken a single portion of stock taken from a cask that has been carefully watched over by the distillery team and nurtured in the legendary No.1 Vaults. There is no doubt this one of a kind will be hugely desired by those who love our incredible single malt.’

Kwanele Mduli, Glen Garioch Distillery manager, said: ‘This is an incredibly important moment in the history of the Glen Garioch distillery – a true turning point as we return to our traditional production processes for the first time in 25 years. We are so pleased to be able to capture this moment with this completely bespoke pairing of two casks – one representing our past, the other representing our future, coming full circle – all in support of Scotland’s next generation.’

Proceeds from The Distillers One of One auction will benefit The Youth Action Fund, which has been created by The Distillers’ Charity focusing on supporting disadvantaged young people in Scotland, transforming their life chances and empowering them to create positive change in their lives and communities.

Working with charity partners who offer education and vocational training programmes, including distillation training, the fund will provide young people with opportunities to develop life skills, discover their values and be work-ready.

You can view the catalogue of whiskies for sale at Sotheby’s HERE.