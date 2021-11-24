World Gaelic Week is ready to be held next year

Scotland is to hold the first-ever World Gaelic Week next year.

Following on from the international success of #LàAbairtNaGàidhlig or #sayagaelicphraseday during lockdown, Seachdain na Gàidhlig, or World Gaelic Week, will be a seven day programme of events, taking place from Monday March 21 to Sunday 27 2022.

Pronounced ‘Shach-keen na Gaaah-lik’ (ch like loch), the celebration features an official programme of events, executed in partnership with collaborators from a wide range of sector from across Scotland.

Additionally, individuals, businesses and community groups across Scotland and the world will be invited to take ownership of the Gaelic language, by creating their own ideas and events to feature within the extensive programme; supported by free online resources, learning materials and advice on its official website www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot.

A live, online launch will be held at 2pm across all Seachdain na Gàidhlig social medias, featuring Seachdain na Gàidhlig director, Joy Dunlop in conversation with Agnes Rennie, Gaelic Ambassador of the Year 2021, newly announced Young Gaelic Ambassador of the Year 2021 Choirstaidh NicArtair and Shona Maclennan, Ceannard Bòrd na Gàidhlig, who are Seachdain na Gàidhlig’s main funders.

Shona MacLennan said: ‘We are delighted to support this initiative which will encourage people across the world to use Gaelic.

‘Seachdain na Gàidhlig will increase connections throughout the Gaelic community in Scotland and abroad, raising the language’s profile and increasing wellbeing while it contributes to the National Gaelic Language Plan’s aim that more people use Gaelic more often and in more situations.’

Seachdain na Gàidhlig Director, Joy Dunlop, is a highly visible popular bilingual broadcaster and BBC weather presenter, and has spent her life championing the use of Gaelic language as relevant to a contemporary Scotland.

She said: ‘This type of event in Scotland is long overdue. Ireland already celebrates its language and culture through Seachdain na Gaeilge, (Irish Language Week) with Mìos nan Gàidheal (Month of the Gaels) also being an important part of the Cape Breton calendar.

‘We want to celebrate the role of Gaelic in today’s modern society and are delighted to offer two paid roles for Gaelic speakers as part of this process; who will each be responsible for engaging with schools and also, delivering exciting and engaging social media content.’

Job applications are now live at www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot/news, with the full programme of official timetabled events being announced in the new year, focusing on five key areas; Culture, Arts and Heritage, Business, Public Sector, Education and Communities.

Seachdain na Gàidhlig is facilitated by traditional arts and culture organisation Hands Up For Trad.

Director Simon Thoumire added: ‘By shining a spotlight on champions and uniting fluent speakers, learners and those new to Gaelic, from across various aspects of everyday life, we will drive enthusiasm and uptake to highlight the use and benefits of our culture and language.’

For more information visit: www.seachdainnagaidhlig.scot