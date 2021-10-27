anCnoc 2009 Vintage unveiled for global market

anCnoc Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has released the latest in its acclaimed vintages collection with the unveiling of anCnoc 2009 Vintage.

This special limited-edition expression showcases the heritage and skill of Knockdhu’s small distillery team.

A delicate spicy, woody nose combines with anCnoc’s classic honey and citrus notes, demonstrating the time that this beautiful malt has spent quietly maturing in a combination of first-fill Spanish oak butts and ex-bourbon American oak barrels.

Vintage 2009 comes with anCnoc’s stylish, contemporary packaging, with touches of electric blue added for the new expression. It is non-chill filtered with natural colour and is available from specialist retailers only.

anCnoc is crafted at Knockdhu Distillery in the small village of Knock, by Huntly in Aberdeenshire, where distillery manager Gordon Bruce and his long-standing team dedicate themselves to the traditional craft of making whisky.

Gordon said: ‘We’ve been waiting twelve years for this vintage and it has definitely been worth the wait. This is a dram that has all the light, fresh qualities of anCnoc that are so loved by our drinkers, but there’s also a rich spiciness and complexity from its time in the casks.

‘It’s always a joy to release a new whisky out into the world. I’m particularly proud that the character of this new vintage captures the way we do things at Knockdhu, and the traditions we hold dear, yet it still tastes like a very modern single malt.

‘anCnoc 2009 Vintage will be a real treat for whisky drinkers looking for something a little bit different to explore, or as a special addition to the Christmas list of anyone who appreciates a well-crafted single malt.’

anCnoc 2009 Vintage is bottled in 70cl at 46% ABV, non-chilled filtered and with natural colour. Only 1,320 cases are available for UK and global markets, sold through independent and specialist retailers and whisky shops from today, RRP £50.

Find out more at www.ancnoc.com