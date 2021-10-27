We talk pumpkins in the latest Scottish Field podcast

Halloween is on the way – we’re going to be getting in the mood for the spooky season in our latest podcast.

In our podcast today, we’re heading to Kilduff Farm in East Lothian.

Kilduff farm is located in East Lothian, in between Haddington and North Berwick and home to our guest today, Lucy Calder, as well as her husband Russell, and their three children, Maisie, Louisa and Charlie.

Literally thousands of pumpkins are grown at Kilduff Farm each year, and Lucy tells us about the process – and the fact that there’s much more to this fruit than just carving it for October 31.

You can find out more at www.kilduff.co.uk

