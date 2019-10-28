American TV star gets his own special whisky

An American TV star has teamed up with Lagavulin to launch a limited edition 11-year-old Scotch whisky.

Parks and Recreation’s Nick Offerman features in a new series of comedic shorts, featuring the whisky from Islay, so beloved by his sitcom character Ron Swanson.

This has let to the creation of Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years.

Lagavulin Distillery manager Colin Gordon said: ‘I have spent countless hours parsing the alchemy for a new, limited-edition whisky with.’

Offerman continued: ‘Together, we have concocted a most edifying nectar – Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years. “Carrying the signature Lagavulin Islay Single Malt peatiness with sweet berry and orchard fruit notes, this Scotch whisky is for those who adore Lagavulin’s patented smoky flavor and the patience required to masterfully distill a Single Malt” is what they told me to say, but I would rather just tell you that I am giggling with delight at the notion of people enjoying this limited-edition Scotch.’

To illustrate the hard work required to distill this new, limited edition 11 Year Old whisky, Offerman and Lagavulin are releasing the next iteration of the My Tales of Whisky content series.

The videos reveal Offerman’s devotion to the whisky-making process, following his long and arduous journey through time as he plays a key role in the evolution of Scotch whisky. From discovering the intricate distillation process and the pivotal role of Scotland’s peat, to drafting the blueprints for whisky barrels and ultimately declaring Lagavulin’s iconic name, the videos bring Offerman’s whisky dreams to life.

Offerman’s ongoing partnership with Lagavulin began in 2014 with the creation of the inaugural My Tales of Whisky content series. His affinity for Lagavulin is known worldwide, and Offerman has sipped a dram on seemingly every holiday and occasion known to man – most famously with his version of a tradtional Yule Log video that has brought lovers of whisky and Offerman together for the holiday season year after year. Now, Lagavulin and Offerman are proud to share their newest video series celebrating the limited edition bottling.

Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years has an SRP of $74.99 and will be available in the US while supplies last. The new offering will also be available for purchase on ReserveBar.com, where a select number of bottles will be accompanied by a complimentary gift on behalf of The Offerman Woodshop, a small collective of woodworkers based in Los Angeles founded by Nick Offerman.

More information on Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the distillery can be found at www.malts.com/en-row/distilleries/lagavulin/