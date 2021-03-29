All is still no more at the Falkirk Distillery

The Falkirk Distillery is now distilling single malt whisky, after a frustrating period of delays.

Issues relating to planning due to the proximity to a section of the Antonine Wall and the global pandemic slowed down their progress.

But, finally, founder George Stewart is delighted to be back on track.

He said it was ‘a dream or perhaps a dram too many’ that brought about the initial idea of building their very own family run whisky distillery to the heart of central Scotland and after more than five decades of running local businesses, the Stewart family celebrated in July 2020 when the distillery became fully operational.

With no plans to make gin prior to releasing their first whisky, director George, who founded the distillery with family, explains the distillery is built with whisky heritage at its core.

With the ability to eventually produce over a million litres a year from its reconditioned Caperdoinch Distillery Stills and copper mash tun, George described the goal is to make a ‘light lowland malt, appealing to a wide range of spirit drinkers.’

He added: ‘The whole process to date has been one of passion and patience. We have invested heavily in time and money to create something we hope the local area can be immensely proud of.

‘We are overwhelmed with the support shown already from the local area and whisky community. There is something about whisky that really brings people together.

‘Our expectations are that over 80,000 visitors will come through the doors here every year and that has to be a boost for the local community. Furthermore, once fully operational with tours and restaurant running, we will require well over 60 staff members.’

Whisky fans can now sign up to be a founding member of the distillery and for those that wish to invest further the option to own your cask is now available in a first fill bourbon and sherry hogshead.

Distillery manager Graham Brown, formerly of Distell and who spent time with both Deanston and Tobermory, is overseeing production and admits something special awaits whisky drinkers.

He added: ‘Our main aim here is to focus on the quality of the spirit. There is no rush to just put anything out to market that we aren’t immensely proud of and we believe that will show in the final product.’

With production now well underway customers and whisky fans can now follow the journey online until covid restrictions allow for the completion of the visitors centre. Tours of the distillery will then be available year round with a restaurant and tasting event centre planned soon after.

