Aberfeldy team up for a modern take on Burns Night

Aberfeldy whisky is honouring Burns Night this year with an evening of whisky cocktails with an at-home event presented by Canvas.

Hosted by Aberfeldy’s global brand ambassador, Matthew Cordiner alongside three of the UK’s top bartenders, the evening will endeavour to commemorate Burns Night in a more contemporary way by bringing together the old and the new, inspired by Robert Burns’ iconic poetry.

Canvas, who is currently paving the way for the premiumisation of the at-home drinking experience, was founded in early 2021 by Jonny Shields, a former brand strategist in the drinks industry and Jess Morgan, a former manager at Dandelyan. Linking up with the best bartenders they develop at-home bar concepts which include drinks, bespoke scents, playlists and the service expected in a top bar through a short series of videos.

Matthew Cordiner said: ‘As soon as I discovered Canvas – seeing how they elevate the “at-home” drinking occasion – I just knew Aberfeldy would be the perfect fit. Bringing a new element to a traditional Burns Night, together we have produced something truly special to pay tribute to our national poet.’

Crafting the perfect package for this year’s Burns Night, Canvas has brought together bartenders Stephen Mutty, Danny McManus and Kaitlin Wilkes-Back to each create a cocktail inspired by Burns. From Stephen’s, Tae an Apple – an exploration of the forgotten friendship between society and nature, inspired by Auld Lang Syne; to Kaitlin’s Roisín Spritz, a very unconventional way to enjoy a Scotch, inspired by A Red, Red Rose. Finishing off with a tribute to his favourite way of drinking a ‘hauf an hauf’ – Danny uses Honey IPA in his ‘The Scots Mile’ to craft a complex sipper to end the evening’s festivities.

To further enhance the atmosphere and ambience, the box also includes an aroma – coming in the form of a room spray – which also takes inspiration from A Red, Red Rose with sea rose notes playing against the ‘classic’ Scotch drinking ambience of a roaring fire and leather armchairs. Birchwood coasters handcrafted at The Workshop Aberfeldy reveal the seven hallmarks of Aberfeldy’s Single Malt. While a curated playlist of contemporary Scottish music sets the tone, and a series of short videos hosted by the bartenders ensures guests feel comfortable serving the drinks at home.

As no Burns Night would be complete without haggis the evening comes with its own toast in the form of potato crisps and an original poem from Matthew Cordiner, The Toast to the Haggis Crisp to mark the significance of traditions both new and old.

Jonny Shields, co-founder of Canvas, added: ‘Working with Aberfeldy has been an incredibly exciting process as the brand continues to look at new and innovative ways in which people can enjoy Scotch whisky. A Modern Burns Night is an opportunity to celebrate Burns in a way that takes inspiration from the past whilst looking to the future.’

A Modern Burns Night experience boxes are priced at £55 + postage and are designed to be shared between two. They are available for pre-order now at www.canvas.bar/products/a-modern-burns-night with a choice of delivery dates on January 20 or January 27.