Aberfeldy distillery names new manager

A JOURNEY that began with a summer job in a whisky shop in Inverness has led John MacKenzie to become the manager of Aberfeldy distillery in Perthshire.

MacKenzie, 43, takes over from Carol More after serving as her second-in-command since 2013.

He joined Royal Brackla distillery near Nairn in 2006 and passed his general certificate of distilling two years later.

MacKenzie will be responsible for producing 70,000 litres of spirit each week, which will be matured and mixed by master blender Stephanie MacLeod.

Aberfeldy is run by rum maker Bacardi, which also owns Aultmore, Craigellachie, Macduff and Royal Brackla distilleries.

MacKenzie said: “I really do have the dream job.

“Not only do I work with an incredible team, in an industry I love, making a whisky I love, but I also get to come to work each day surrounded by the beautiful Aberfeldy scenery.

“Respecting and protecting that local environment by making further improvements to our sustainability is one of the things I’m most excited to get stuck into.

“It’s all about doing the right thing.”

