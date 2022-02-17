A strong partnership in support of PoppyScotland

The Carnegie Whisky Cellars in Dornoch were joined by Wolfburn Whisky earlier this week to hand over a cheque for £10,000 to PoppyScotland.

The Carnegie Whisky Cellars and Wolfburn Whisky joined forces for their second release in honour of PoppyScotland.

This bottling follows a hugely successful bottling in 2018, which along side events raised a total on £14,107.56, however due to the Covid pandemic the events could not take place but they still managed to raise almost £10,000 through the bottle sales.

With 1921 bottles created by the team at Wolfburn Distillery and sold by them and The Carnegie Whisky Cellars with £5 for each bottle being donated to PoppyScotland, with Wolfburn’s Mark Westmorland and PoppyScotland’s Frances Beveridge attending the cheque presentation.

Michael Hanratty from Carnegie Whisky Cellars said: ‘Working with the teams at Wolfburn Distillery and PoppyScotland has been a great pleasure, both teams are supportive, fun and friendly.

‘We share a similar ethos about supporting people in our Armed Forces and we know that the funds raised will be put to good use by PoppyScotland.

‘Mark and Frances have been brilliant supporters of our shop, not just through this bottling but over the many years and we would like to thank them both for their tireless work that has made this project successful.’

Mark Westmorland added: ‘Wolfburn Whisky of Thurso is proud and privileged to be a continuing part of PoppyScotland’s Fundraising appeal.

‘On the success of our 2018 Poppy bottling, in collaboration with The Carnegie Whisky Cellars of Dornoch, a new 2021 bottling was created, celebrating the 100th year of the poppy being used as a symbol of remembrance.

‘Raising almost £10,000 for the charity, which personally resonates with many of the team at Wolfburn, this vital funding will go to provide a helping hand to those who have served, those still serving and their families.

‘A special thank you to Frances Beveridge of PoppyScotland, who has championed the cause and her commitment, dedication and passion are to be commended. Thank you for your service.’

Frances Beveridge said: ‘I am so pleased to be working with Carnegie Whisky Cellars and Wolfburn Whisky to produce our second bottle of commemorative whisky, this time celebrating 100 years of the poppy.

‘It is great to work with such informative and talented people to produce another outstanding bottle of Highland Single Malt Whisky. A huge thank you to them and all who have bought a bottle or two. This was part of the 1921 Poppy Pledge that celebrates 100 years of poppy and I am so pleased PoppyScotland have received such a sizable donation. Thank you.’

There are a small number of these bottles still available – click HERE.

For more information about PoppyScotland, visit https://www.poppyscotland.org.uk