A round up of whiskies and glasses for Burns Night

Burns Night is just 10 days away, when people all over the world will be raising a glass to the Bard.

Of course, you can’t have a Burns Night celebration without a dram, so Scottish Field has rounded up some whiskies and glassware that are available to mark the occasion.

A luxury dram to toast Rabbie Burns would be Glen Moray Elgin Heritage 12-Year-Old American Cask Single Malt Whisky. This is a wonderfully sweet, well balanced whisky rich in vanilla and fruit which has been matured in American Oak Casks. RRP: £40 for a 70cl bottle ABV: 40%. The Glen Moray Elgin Collection has four quality, affordable single malts: Classic, Peated, Port Cask and Sherry Cask. Available from glenmoray.com

anCnoc 12 Years Old is an award winning single malt with something for everyone. Crafted using traditional methods yet offering a distinctly modern style of whisky – soft and aromatic with hints of honey on the nose, sweet and light to taste with a long, smooth finish. A must have malt in any whisky drinker’s collection. RRP: £34.50. Available to buy at specialist retailers including The Whisky Exchange, Royal Mile Whiskies and Master of Malt.

Gaelic for ‘warmth and passion’, the 12-year-old single-malt Glenmorangie Lasanta is extra-matured in Spanish sherry casks, revealing enticing aromas, full-bodied flavours and a lusciously soft texture. Aged for 10 years in first and second fill ex-bourbon casks, then finished in Oloroso and PX Sherry casks, the creation of Lasanta is an exercise in fine-tuning, with Glenmorangie’s craftsmen seeking a smoother, sweeter whisky than is traditional in the Highlands. RRP: £47. Available through www.glenmorangie.com

An Oa – part of Ardbeg’s core range of whiskies – is named after the Mull of Oa in the south west of Islay where the distillery is situated. The whisky is singularly rounded due to time spent in the bespoke oak Gathering Vat where whiskies from several cask types – including; sweet Pedro Ximénez; spicy virgin charred oak; and intense ex-bourbon casks, amongst others, mingle unhurriedly. The result is a dram with smoky power, mellowed by a delectable, smooth sweetness and a truly untamed single malt. Ideal for those whisky lovers who prefer a more peaty, smoky dram. RR: £49. Available from www.ardbeg.com

The Glencairn Crystal Glassware Range

Endorsed by the Scotch Whisky Association as the official glass for whisky, its unique and stylish shape has been crafted to enhance the enjoyment of both single malts and aged blends. The tapering mouth of the glass captures those all-important aromas, and its wide bowl allows the fullest appreciation of the whisky colour with the thistle style base designed to be comfortable in the hand.

There’s a wide range of Glencairn Glasses and gifts available to suit all budgets starting from a beautifully presented single glass (uncut or hand cut crystal) with prices from £6. Or you could try something special to serve your whisky from such as Glencairn’s best-selling decanter designed in the shape of a whisky pot still. This beautiful crystal decanter holds 75cl and comes in a stylish presentation box, RRP £70.

The Glencairn Glassware range can be personalised with bespoke engraving to create a truly unique gift and is available at www.glencairn.co.uk/store.