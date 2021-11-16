A new Singleton of Glen Ord – 39 years in the making

A new 39-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky from The Singleton of Glen Ord Distillery is set for release.

The Singleton will deliver its second chapter in an epicurean journey to unearth great depth and flavour. With only 1,695 bottles available globally, this precious and luxurious vintage is The Singleton’s longest secondary maturation to date.

Having aged in an inventive blend of casks, including those which had previously matured port, red wine, Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso, and then finished in French Bordeaux casks, the result of this dance between whisky and wined wood is rich and succulent.

A pioneer through her experimentation and craft, award-winning Master of Malt of The Singleton, Maureen Robinson, has pushed the boundaries to create a single malt Scotch epitomising the intensity and lavishness of exquisite European wines.

In the pursuit of creating the exceptional, Maureen has patiently guided and nurtured this whisky through its 27-year secondary maturation. Over a quarter of a century ago, Maureen took an elegant Singleton which had aged 12 years and rehoused it in hand selected European Oak casks which had previously held port wine, red wine and a blend of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso wines.

Now, 27 years later, Maureen has married these whiskies together in casks that previously held the most celebrated of European wines – Bordeaux.

Maureen said: ‘I am in a privileged position to be able to use the skills I’ve acquired over my more than forty years at Diageo and apply them to experiment with flavour; something The Singleton gives me the freedom to do.

‘This whisky marries my work in Scotland and my own personal experiences of flavour recollections through vivid memories of visiting family-owned wine estates in France where I travelled years ago.

‘I was adventurous in my approach over the years with this whisky, drawing on memories of tasting the ripened grapes fresh off the vines, and newly uncorked wine around a table with my friends. Tasting a dram takes me back to that time; a shared epicurean adventure and moment of indulgence.’

Acclaimed whisky writer Charles Maclean commented upon tasting The Singleton 39-Year-Old: ‘A delicious and complex expression of Glen Ord, still lively and easy to enjoy, which also rewards contemplation. A perfect digestif with espresso coffee and dark chocolate.’

The inspiration behind the design of the presentation case comes from Maureen’s travels to the wineries of southern Europe. An abstract swirl of rich red wine showcases the whisky’s 27-year cask maturation, which unlocked the luscious tasting notes. The beguiling metallic swirl across the front of the case is detailed with a series of ripples representing the liquids multifaceted layers of flavour. The swirl evolves into a rich copper foil that runs down the side of the exquisite teal bottle, which can be found inside, culminating in a design of rich, immersive taste.

To celebrate the launch of The Singleton 39-Year-Old, ideal for enjoying alongside others in shared moments, rich gastronomic experiences will be appearing across the globe where epicurean enthusiasts and whisky aficionados will be able to explore an odyssey of flavour and indulgence themselves. Further information and how to book these experiences in gastronomic locations across the globe which will be revealed in early 2022.

This irresistibly rich single malt makes an indulgent addition to any whisky collection and the perfect gift for a connoisseur of fine food and wine. The Singleton 39-Year-Old will be available globally from selected retailers and Malts.com. The Recommended Retail Selling Price in GBP is £2,295 including UK Duty and Taxes and $2,680 excluding Duty and Taxes in USD.