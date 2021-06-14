A fascinating read – whether you like a dram or not

Don’t worry – The Language of Whisky is not a book which takes an oaky sip of Scotland’s finest and turns it into a seven-verse poem.

No, this is about the extraordinary journey of whisky: from the Scottish Highlands to New York and Tasmania.

This surprising book also takes us to the origins of our many names for whisky, which in turn uncovers snippets of Scottish history and culture.

This is a fabulous read, whisky drinker or not.

Although if you are, a tumbler of Scotch would be the perfect accompaniment to this lazy afternoon escape.

The Language of Whisky, by David McNicholl, published by Wheatfield Press, £14.00.