A different way to get a whisky – with a non-fungible token

The Dalmore Highland Single Malt is offering a new dram in a unique partnership.

Dalmore has partnered with BlockBar.com, the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for luxury wine and spirits, to offer a limited edition liquor NFT with a set of The Dalmore Decades No.4 Collection.

This will be the only set within the exceptional Dalmore Decades selection that will correspond to a digital NFT, making it a once-in-a-lifetime collector opportunity.

This Dalmore Decades No. 4 Collection available via NFT on BlockBar, is a unique moment for a collector to acquire a remarkable piece of history. Bridging the physical and digital worlds for the first time in its 180-year-old history, The Dalmore will be digitizing and selling an exclusive set through an NFT directly to a buyer.

This asset-backed NFT from the BlockBar platform benefits the buyer by guaranteeing authenticity and ownership verification, as well as offering a storage solution and handling insurance.

The announcement follows the ground-breaking sale of The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection in October 2021, which achieved a record $1.1 million (£829,816.90) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. The sale price represents the highest value for a whisky lot sold at Sotheby’s so far this year and the most valuable whisky lot ever sold by Sotheby’s in Asia.

Milestone sales of The Dalmore, like the Decades No.6 Collection, achieved over the past ten years highlight a growing appetite to acquire from a refined selection of extraordinary whiskies. The Dalmore is also the only Prestige brand to have grown share both domestically and in Travel Retail in 2020. Technology and cryptocurrencies are playing a vital role in investment diversification and The Dalmore’s first NFT with BlockBar enables authenticity and verification for buyers.

Private Client director, The Dalmore, Gerry Tosh said: ‘The Dalmore offers some of Scotland’s most rare and precious whisky stocks, remarkable in their desirability to collectors, investors, and drinkers alike. The Dalmore Decades selection is a truly outstanding example of this, and with the landmark auction of The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection last month setting new records, the No.4 Collection offered as an exclusive NFT signifies a fantastic opportunity for the crypto-curious to explore single malt whisky as an investment.’

One of 25 covetable sets, this No.4 Collection, set No.21, contains four Decades whiskies (1979, 1980, 1995, 2000), hand-selected by Master Distiller Richard Paterson, from a single malt that celebrates The Dalmore’s longstanding relationship with the titan of sherry making, González Byass, to the first Scotch created in the new Millennium.

Each decanter in the collection is engraved with an exclusive set number and striking black collar and stopper, presenting an exclusive chance to own four remarkable moments in Scotch history. Each set is displayed within one bespoke display pedestal, with individual compartments to house each decanter, and with each whisky’s unique story engraved upon the door.

In addition to the Collection the NFT owner will receive an exclusive opportunity to visit The Dalmore distillery, nestled in the beautiful Highlands of Scotland, and taste some of the rarest Dalmore whiskies in the warehouse, hand drawn from the cask followed by a sumptuous dinner.

Dov Falic, CEO of BlockBar said: ‘We’re delighted to be a part of this momentous occasion for Dalmore, as their first NFT launch partner. Through transparency, authenticity, and quality assurance, BlockBar is able to bring a solution to the current hurdles in the luxury spirits market, and we’re excited to partner with The Dalmore to make that happen.’