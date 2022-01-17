Vegan Biscoff Crunch ice cream is officially launched

A real treat awaits vegans at the launch today of Scottish luxury ice cream maker Equi’s all-new 100% Vegan Biscoff Crunch ice cream.

To meet the growing demand for dairy-free ice cream, this little scoop of heaven is made with cocoa butter, coconut oil and dreamy Biscoff crunch.

Teaming up exclusively with rooftop bar and restaurant VEGA in Glasgow, the collaboration will see the brand new flavour used in a limited-edition dessert where guests can enjoy a VEGA’s Vegan brownie with a scoop of Vegan Biscoff Crunch, available only at VEGA for four weeks from today.

The Vegan Biscoff Crunch flavour is also available now at Equi’s flagship Hamilton ice cream parlour.

Taking over the seventh floor of YOTEL in the city centre, VEGA has been a welcome addition to the Glasgow scene with its panoramic skyline views and bowling alley, and the venue can now add this dairy-free, delicious dessert to its tasty menu.

Known for creating artisan ice cream using high-quality ingredients with a twist, the award-winning Equi’s brand continues to surprise and delight fans with its experimental treats.

Alexandra Equi, marketing manager at Equi’s Ice Cream said: ‘We love experimenting with new flavours here at Equi’s and we think this could be one of our best yet. We’ve seen a real rise in demand for vegan treats in the past few years and we didn’t want any vegan Biscoff fans to miss out!

‘Teaming up with VEGA for Veganuary means guests can really treat themselves with VEGA’s exclusive Italian Biscoff Equi’s ice cream only available for a limited time. We hope our vegan fans love the new flavour – don’t miss out and savour every scoop!’

Neil Taylor, general manager at VEGA said: ‘We’re delighted to be the only venue in Scotland to stock Equi’s brand new vegan ice cream for Veganuary.

‘The ice cream has gone down a

treat with staff already and we can’t wait to serve it up alongside our new vegan brownie.’

Equi’s Vegan Italian Biscoff is available from VEGA and Equi’s Hamilton from today. For more information on Equi’s Ice Cream visit their website HERE.