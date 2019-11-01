Tunnock’s teacakes go purple for a great cause

Scotland’s favourite tea-time snack has changed colour for November’s Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month.

A limited-edition batch of Tunnock’s Tea Cakes have ditched their distinctive red and silver foil to be wrapped in purple.

The biscuits have been donated to Pancreatic Cancer Scotland (PCS), who picked up 1008 purple tea cakes from Tunnock’s factory in Uddingston.

The prized purple possessions come in a standard Tunnock’s box containing 36 tea cakes, and a total of 28 boxes were collected by the charity. This is the third year Tunnock’s have supported PCS with their specially wrapped tea cakes.

Fiona Brown, development manager of PCS, said: ‘Everyone loves Tunnock’s Tea Cakes. Their branding is famous all over the world, and we’re honored to have our very own limited edition biscuits.Many of our supporters and fundraisers will be enjoying some of these purple wrapped treats with their tea.’

Fergus Loudon, sales manager, Tunnock’s, added: ‘We’ve had members of staff affected by pancreatic cancer. We wanted to do all we could to help increase awareness and to raise the profile of this particular type of cancer.’

The colour purple is associated with pancreatic cancer across the globe and on Thursday 21 November, World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Scottish landmarks will also be lighting up purple to help shine a light on the cause.

In previous years the Kelpies in Falkirk and Edinburgh Castle have adopted the colour, and many people choose to play their own purple part at home.

Fiona explained: ‘Using the colour purple is an effective way of starting conversations about pancreatic cancer – people talk about why landmarks are lit purple, share pictures on social media and this helps support much needed awareness for a disease that’s been left in the dark for too long. We would love to see lots more purple in Scotland this November and encourage people to reach out to local landmarks and businesses to ask for their support”.

PCS is dedicated to the people of Scotland whose lives have been touched by pancreatic cancer and associated tumours. They are committed to raising awareness, enhancing education, healthcare, research and support for patients and families in Scotland.

Of all the major cancers, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rates and these numbers have barely changed in the last 5 decades.

Approximately 800 people a year are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in Scotland. With a predicted increase of 49.7% by 2027, PCS are determined to stop pancreatic cancer becoming the second largest cause of cancer death.

There is currently no standard screening test or early detection method for pancreatic cancer, though research is being conducted in these areas. Knowing the symptoms and risks remains key to an early diagnosis to give patients the best chance of survival.

To support the charity’s vision to make the 2020’s the decade of change, PCS have recently launched the ‘Pan Can Clan’ to bring together a growing and inspiring community of people committed to the cause.

Fiona concluded: ‘All our fantastic supporters play a key role, and that includes the many Scottish businesses, such as Tunnock’s, who embrace our belief that together we can make a difference.’

Pancreatic Cancer Scotland was formed in 2010 by a group of patients, carers, nurses and doctors in Scotland to share hope, knowledge and action in the battle against pancreatic cancer.

For further information visit www.pancanscot.org