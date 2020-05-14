Trossachs Wild Apothecary launches an online family foraging course

Professional forager and herbalist Rox Madeira has launched a virtual ‘Little Alchemists Club’, for families to learn about edible and medicinal plants online. The six-month experiential course from the owner of Trossachs Wild Apothecary is suitable for children aged from 3 to 12, and has been tailored to allow adults to participate too.

Each month a new plant will be introduced, along with a story (written and audio versions), videos, and images. Colouring pages and course booklets will be provided online and photos from group participants will be included in the following month’s booklet to encourage the children to engage.

The course aims to empower children to use their senses and encourage them to try new foods, and also to explore their gardens, hedgerows, fields, or woodlands (all while adhering to social distancing guidelines and under parental supervision). Wild food and herbal recipes are available to cook at home.

The course is priced at £42.95 for six months or £11.95 per issue for unlimited access with downloadable booklets. Find out more about the Scottish Wild Food Festival and other events taking place in Foraging Fortnight at www.foragingfortnight.co.uk

For more details about the family foraging courses, see www.trossachswildapothecary.com/little-alchemists-club