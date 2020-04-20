Three of the best

The Crieff Food Company have won three awards at this year’s Farm Shop & Deli Awards, scooping UK Food Hall of the Year, UK Newcomer of the Year and the Scottish Regional Winner.

Owner Jamie Landale said: ‘We’re thrilled, amazed, shocked and over the moon to have been told that we’ve won three awards. A huge thank you to our amazing team for all their hard work, and to our customers who believe in us and our #shoplocal ethos.”

The Creiff Food Company’s food hall is open, you can collect with their Pick&Go service, or they deliver in Crieff.