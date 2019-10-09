Three Chimneys crowned leader for accessibility

The Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye has won a coveted global award for its stylish, accessible and inclusive design.

The world-renowned restaurant at Colbost, by Dunvegan, took home one of the top prizes at the inaugural Blue Badge Access Awards ceremony, which was staged at the Langham London hotel earlier this week.

Thirteen awards in total were presented on the night, recognising venues and businesses with a stylish approach to accessibility.

The awards were created by combining two major design competitions, the Bespoke Access Awards and the Blue Badge Style Awards, with the support of Leonard Cheshire, the charity that supports individuals to live independently. The partners are united by their mission to celebrate exceptional approaches to accessibility and inclusive design across the world.

The Three Chimneys won the top award in the Best Restaurant (upmarket) category, which is sponsored by Conran and Partners.

The judging panel included Fiona Jarvis, chief executive of Blue Badge Style; Tina Norden, partner at Conran and Partners; Alex Taylor, BBC journalist; Paul Vaughan, Bespoke Access; Neil Heslop, chief executive of Leonard Cheshire Disability; and Karen Fewell, daughter of the late accessibility campaigner Arnold Fewell.

Sarah Campbell, The Three Chimneys and The House Over-By, guest services manager said: ‘It’s so touching and appreciated that all this quiet, thorough, dedicated effort has been celebrated by The Blue Badge Access Awards with this generous recognition.

‘Access can mean many things to different people. Most immediately, people think of the beautiful and thoughtfully conceived physical design of The Three Chimneys’ accessible entrances, rooms, bathrooms and toilets. For others it is all about how to find us in such a remote location and ensure that their special dietary requirements are catered for.

‘For me and my experienced Guest Services Team, it’s really about getting our research right, ensuring that we anticipate and prepare for every access request. So come the day of arrival, we can confidently offer the warmest of Skye welcomes knowing that every guest is sharing the same quality of our Retreat, Eat and Sleep experience.’

Serving the best of Skye, land and sea, The Three Chimneys has established itself as a destination dining experience for more than 30 years. Based within an original Skye croft house, The Three Chimneys is renowned for serving inspirational dishes that optimise the richness and variety of Scotland’s natural larder.

The Three Chimneys is part of The Wee Hotel Company, which is owned by international hotelier, Gordon Campbell Gray, and includes The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll.

For more information on The Three Chimneys, visit: www.threechimneys.co.uk

For more information on the Blue Badge Access Awards and Blue Badge Style, visit: www.bluebadgeaccessawards.com and www.bluebadgestyle.com