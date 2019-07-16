The snacks and drinks that work in perfect harmony

A Scottish business has created the first snack product to pair with drinks – and they’re available from this month.

Pioneering snack company, The Drinks Bakery, launched a range of savoury biscuits, Drinks Biscuits, in December 2017. Born from a belief that all great drinks deserve great snacks, Drinks Biscuits are expertly developed to match beautifully with all of Britain’s favourites from beers and wine to gin and whisky – they are the first ever snack produced with the drink in mind.

The product is stocked the length and breadth of the UK, from Falmouth to the Kyle of Lochalsh with overseas orders coming in from Germany, South Africa USA and China. From 1st July discerning drinkers and snackers will be able to order the perfect accompaniment to their favourite tipple online via www.thedrinksbakery.com or via Yumbles and Amazon.

An appearance in November 2018 on Dragons’ Den by the founder, Andy Murray, raised joint investment from Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones (£50K) and awards include the Best New Product from Made In Scotland 2019 as well as Confectionery, Drinks & Snacking Product of the Year at the Scottish Food Excellence Awards 2019.

The company is based in Edinburgh and the product is made in Scotland with completely natural, premium ingredients.

Drinks Biscuits comes in four flavours inspired by its Scottish roots. The range is available in a pack of eight biscuits, and the soon to be released larger ‘Luxury Sharing’ packs. On line orders can be placed for either 8 x 20g Mini Tasting packs at £10.40, 8 x 36g Perfect Serve packs at £15.60 or 4 x 110g Luxury Sharing packs at £19.80.

Andy Murray, founder of The Drinks Bakery said: ‘Growing up in a food & drink obsessed family where aperitifs from Dad along with something to match from Mum was like a religious ceremony, goes some way to explain where The Drinks Bakery was born. My passion for craft drinks and wine continued to grow through working in the industry, where I noticed that the snacks on offer weren’t keeping pace with craft drinks innovation.

‘I wanted a snack that was more thoughtful and discerning, like my Mums. So, I began to think about the best flavours that could pair with these great drinks and The Drinks Bakery was born.

‘We’ve had such a great response from retailers who stock Drinks Biscuits, and so much happy consumer engagement that making the product more widely available online will increase our sales and enable discerning snackers who aren’t nearby one of our Wholesales to buy and enjoy Drinks Biscuits in their homes with a great drink.’

Drinks Biscuits are now available in four flavours; Parmesan, Toasted Pine Nuts & Basil, Lancashire Cheese & Spring Onion, Mature Cheddar, Chilli & Almond and Pecorino, Rosemary & Scottish Seaweed, all in a 36g size pack.