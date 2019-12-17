The Country Food Trust launches winter appeal

The winter months are a wonderful time for the countryside community, for five months many are able to indulge their passion for shooting.

It is also the time when the temperatures drop and those who are in food poverty need good, warm and nourishing food more than ever.

The Country Food Trust was set up four years ago in order to help those who are fortunate enough to participate in the sport of shooting do something meaningful to support those in who are in food poverty.

There are over 8.4 million people in the UK who are struggling to afford food and it is becoming worse at a frightening rate.

Since inception the Country Food Trust has provided over 400,000 delicious high protein, low fat, nutritious meals containing pheasant to those in need throughout the UK.

A spokesman said: ‘This year we will launch our winter appeal and are aiming to raise £100,000 which we will spend on meals from game for those in food poverty in our country. We hope that everyone who shoots or supports the sport will consider donating towards this campaign.

‘Please help us raise £100,000 to feed people in need this winter.’

