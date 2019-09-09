Ten Scottish foods that will divide opinion

Scotland’s traditional national dish is haggis, which is known throughout the world.

But there’s far more to Scottish cuisine than that – whether it’s sickly desserts, traditional savoury dishes or convenience foods, there’s something to suit all palates.

Here’s 10 dishes aside from haggis which we think give a true picture of our nation’s cuisine!

DEEP FRIED CHOCOLATE

After a night out, many Scots enjoy finishing off an evening in their favourite local hostelry with a piece of deep fried food. Traditionally, it’s been the usual fish, haggis, or king rib, but the last 20 years has seen the rise of the deep fried sweet treat, rather than the savoury. Chippies across the country have Mars Bars, Snickers, and even Bounty bars. Earlier this year, Bertie’s restaurant in Edinburgh offered deep fried creme eggs.

ROLL AND PIE

It may not sound like a good combination, but this is one that works for so many people. Take a Scotch pie, and place it within the confines of a tasty Scottish morning roll, and you’re in heaven. Just add a splash of tomato sauce, and enjoy a heady mix of mutton, pastry and bread.

RUMBLEDETHUMPS

Boasting one of the strangest names on the list and originating from the Scottish Borders, rumbledethumps is a traditional dish made from potato, cabbage and onion. Sharing similarities with Irish colcannon or English bubble and squeak, it’s served either as an accompaniment to a main dish or as a main dish itself. It’s especially popular in the Scottish Borders area.

CRANACHAN

This delicious traditional dessert is the perfect ending to any meal, consisting of whipped cream or crowdie (soft, fresh Scottish curd cheese), runny honey and toasted oatmeal, which has been soaked overnight in a little whisky – to make it a true Scots recipe. Fold in a handful of fresh, crushed raspberries at the last minute and serve with a glass of whisky. Winner!

DEEP FRIED PIZZA

It’s another of those Scottish delicacies that has grown in popularity, especially with young people heading home. A slice of pizza – heaven. Dip it in batter and deep fry it – and voila. It’s also known as a pizza crunch in many places.

BLACK BUN

Think of a traditional Hogmanay dish, and you’ll most likely think of Black Bun. It’s a moist, fruity cake which is then covered covered with rich pastry. The best way to bring out the flavour it to make it in advance so the flavours have time to mature. The pastry and soft fruit texture inside gives it a special feel. Delicious.

SQUARE SAUSAGE

Whether you call is square sausage, Lorne sausage or sliced sausage, it’s a real Scots favourite. Think sausage meat, cut into a rectangular shape, and then sliced thinly. It’s a perfect breakfast accompaniment, and goes nicely in a roll with either tomato or brown sauce. It’s a real favourite with exiled Scots on their returns home.

FESTY COCK

Festy cock is nothing to do with foul or anything else dubious sounding – it’s a form of oatmeal pancake. Described as ‘sauty bannocks’ consisting of a thick batter of oatmeal, eggs, beef bree and salt, it is likea fat-free oatcake in its consistency, fired in a kiln rather than on the flames. Delicious.

MACARONI CHEESE PIE

Macaroni cheese is a real favourite of many people, but the problem with it is that it’s not too portable, if you’re out and about. But the solution to that is simple – pop it inside a Scotch pie case and you’ve got an instant win! So beloved is the food that when high street bakers Greggs removed the macaroni pie from their offerings, it made front page of the Scottish edition of a tabloid newspaper. They’re available in supermarkets north of the border.

CLOOTIE DUMPLING

Clootie dumpling is a simple and delicious dessert. It’s a spiced pudding studded made with dried fruits, which is then wrapped up in a cloth and simmered in water. It’s traditionally associated with Christmas and Hogmanay, but it is eaten all year round. It came to UK prominence when it was featured on the Great British Bake Off, when it was made for judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry by James Morton. It’s best served sliced with custard.

STOVIES

The great thing about stovies are that very few recipes are ever the same. Stovies are a great comfort food. It’s a potato based dish, to which you add almost any type of meat of your choice, although mince or corned beef tend to be the most popular. Best served with an oatcake or two. Another you can buy in your local supermarket.