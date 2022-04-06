Teambuilding is back on the menu at cookery school

Edinburgh New Town Cookery School is seeing unprecedented demand for teambuilding events in 2022.

As teambuilding is now back on the menu, ENTCS has launched an exciting programme of corporate events which are ideal for small to medium sized groups looking for a different, inclusive experience.

Options include themed cooking in groups, demonstration and dine activities, as well as a fully catered away day, strategy session or client entertainment.

Groups don their aprons and cook dinner to enjoy in the school’s kitchens or in the stunning dining room with views across the Forth. Packages include learning a new skill such as baking, pasta-making or patisserie, or cooking a range of foods from around the world with wine pairing. The demonstration room is ideal for product launches and staged events, or smaller hands-on classes.

Fiona Burrell, ENTCS principal, said: ‘Teambuilding is clearly picking up since a return to the office. Our team works with a wide range of organisations to create unique events according to taste. Whether it’s cooking in our professional kitchen with tuition, learning from the experts or just enjoying a catered meeting, we tailor-make each experience to make it special. It’s an ideal way for teams to get back together.’

ENTCS was recently voted the top UK cookery school in the 2021 Food and Travel Magazine Reader Awards.

To find out more about Edinburgh New Town Cookery School visit www.entcs.co.uk.