Supermarket partners up with meat supplier

A Scots supermarket has partnered with one Scotland’s top meat suppliers, Simon Howie, ahead of Burns Night.

Aldi customers can now pick up their Burns Night favourites produced in all 91 stores across Scotland.

With prices starting at just £1.49, Aldi has partnered with Simon Howie to offer a range of Specialbuys perfect for any traditional Burns Supper celebration.

Following last year’s success, Aldi and Simon Howie have launched the first Specially Selected Chieftain Haggis (908g). Priced at only £2.99 and wrapped in natural casing, this ceremonial haggis is the perfect size for feeding a crowd, serving between 4-6 people.

Aldi and Simon Howie have also created an alternative centrepiece to a traditional Burns Supper with a brand-new exclusive Specially Selected Haggis En Croûte encased in puff pastry and priced at just £3.29. Also on offer in the Burns Night Specialbuy range is Simon Howie’s own Vegetarian Haggis, Gluten Free Haggis, Vegetarian Haggis Truffles, Haggis Bon Bons, Beef and Haggis Meatloaf and Haggis Olives.

This partnership follows Aldi’s recent commitment to stock over 500 Scottish products within the next two years.

Simon Howie said: ‘We are proud to work alongside a supermarket that has Scottish provenance at its core and we value Aldi’s commitment to supporting Scottish suppliers.

‘Burns Night is one of the most important dates on the food calendar for us, and we are thrilled to have worked alongside Aldi to bring their customers a bespoke range of Burns Supper favourites.’

Graham Nicolson, group buying director at Aldi Scotland, said: ‘Burns Night is one of Scotland’s most celebrated traditions, and this year we are working with one of the country’s most renowned butchers to bring customers the highest quality range of traditional Scottish products, as well as twists on Burns Night classics. Simon Howie has helped us produce a range fit for any Burns Supper celebration.’