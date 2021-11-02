Superico puts a Latin twist on its Christmas fiesta

An Edinburgh restaurant is putting a Latin twist on its festive dining experience this year with the launch a new lunch and dinner ‘Christmas Fiesta’ sharing menu inspired by South American cuisine.

From December until Hogmanay, Superico Restaurant at 83 Hanover Street in Edinburgh’s New Town, is putting its unique spin on the festive sharing menu for small groups of up to six people.

Dishes include Superico’s infamous sashimi seabream, rabbit, flat iron steak with mojo rojo and chimichurri, adobo glazed spatchcock chicken, as well as festive-favourite sides of crispy serrano ham sprouts with and agave roasted vegetables. Latin-style desserts include crema catalana with mango, passionfruit and guava.

The new Christmas Fiesta sharing menu has been specially created by head chef, Scott Wyse. The style of food at Superico is influenced by the big, bold flavours of South America, which Scott has experienced first-hand on his travels south of the equator in recent years.

Scott said: ‘We’re really excited to be bringing our unique Latin flair and South American sunshine to the festive dining experience in Edinburgh’s New Town this Christmas.

‘The festive period is the most popular time of year for dining out with friends and family, so we can’t wait to share our South American cuisine with guests at this time.

‘This new offering is a great way to enjoy the festivities with friends and family while trying our take South American flavours and cuisine.’

The Festive Fiesta lunchtime sharing menu starts from £30 per person and the dinner menu starts from £45 per person. Advanced booking is required.

Superico Restaurant is open Tuesday to Friday from 5pm and Saturday from noon. During December the restaurant will also be open for lunch on Thursdays and Fridays from noon.

Diners can also enjoy a festive cocktail or two at Superico Restaurant’s sister venue, Superico Bar & Lounge, which is located just a few doors away at 99 Hanover Street.

Superico Bar & Lounge was crowned the top ‘Bar, Club & Lounge’ at the prestigious Hospitality Design Awards in New York earlier this year and was the only venue outside of the US to be shortlisted. The annual Hospitality Design Awards recognise and celebrate the year’s best and most innovative achievements in both project and product design from around the globe.

Superico Bar & Lounge opened earlier his year, having been transformed into a Chilean-inspired, sun-drenched party palace by top Edinburgh-based design studio, JA!COCO! The venue is situated in a 19th Century Georgian former banking hall and resembles a Tamara de Lempicka painting, with art-deco style shapes and jewel-like colours like turquoise and bright yellow. It is complete with huge globe feature light, reminiscent of a full moon.

Superico Bar & Lounge is open Wednesday to Sunday from 4pm. For bookings and more information, visit www.superico.com