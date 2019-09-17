Students lent a hand at Stranraer Oyster Festival

Dumfries and Galloway College students have played an important role in Stranraer’s annual Oyster Festival.

Supported Learning students from the college’s Stranraer campus were in charge of running the volunteer hub, a rest and recreation space for volunteers of the festival, which took place at the weekend.

The students undertook significant preparations before running the successful project, including compiling a risk assessment and ensuring the facilities were kept clean and organised.

Their preparations also involved assembling goodie bags for guests, the contents of which had been donated by local companies.

Hospitality students studying Level 2 Professional Cookery also worked alongside chef lecturer Carole McShane to deliver a street food market, offering treats such as nachos and chilli to visitors.

The street food market attracted praise due to the quality of the food on offer as well as for its commitment to sustainability, incorporating wooden cutlery, bio-degradable bags, and purchasing food from low carbon suppliers where possible.

Being part of the Oyster Festival also allowed the hospitality students taking part to apply the skills that they have learned through working in their popular training restaurant, Zest, which is open for lunch on Monday and Tuesday during term time.

Stranraer’s Oyster Festival began in 2017 and has been a popular event in the area ever since and Dumfries and Galloway College is proud to be a supporter.

Principal Joanna Campbell said: ‘The Oyster Festival has become a highlight of the year in Stranraer and our students and staff are delighted to be part of it.

‘Our college is committed to being involved in our local community and events such as the Oyster Festival are a great chance to do just that.

‘We hope that everyone had a great time at the Festival and hope to see everyone back again next year.’