Virtual gin tasting evening will boost a worthy cause

The team behind Scotland’s premier shooting club for women are holding a special charity evening next month.

Glad Rags Events, who run Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, are holding a virtual gin tasting evening in partnership with Stirling Distillery, in aid of Children1st.

This will take place on Friday, April 2, at 6.45pm.

There will be a virtual tour of the distillery hosted by founders Cameron and June McCann, and Stirling Distillery are donating £5 from the sale of every ticket to Children 1st.

A gin tasting pack includes the following items and will be posted to your chosen address ahead of the event:

4x 5cl minis: Stirling Gin, Battle Strength Gin, Raspberry Red Cap Gin Liqueur, and Bramble & Mint Green Lady Gin Liqueur

2x bottles of Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic

1x Dried Orange

1x Cocktail Recipe Book

1x Small Bottle of Hand Sanitiser

Gladrags Events’ Mhairi Morriss said: ‘Join us for a live Zoom event with the co-founder of Stirling Distillery, Cameron McCann, at 6.45pm on Friday April 2.

‘Experience a tour of the distillery and taste some of the distillery’s delicious gins and gin liqueurs. Each participant will receive a Gin Tasting Pack, which will be sent in advance. Cameron will tell you about each spirit while you taste them and share the history of Stirling Gin. He will also be happy to answer any questions you may have. Stirling Distillery are donating £5 from the sale of every ticket to help Scotland’s children.’

Ticket sales close on March 21

In 2019, Cameron and June opened Stirling’s first legal distillery in the historic building locally known as The Old Smiddy. Located in the shadow of Stirling Castle, the structure was first built in 1888. Legend tells us it was the site where King James V stables his horses in the 1500’s.

Children 1st is Scotland’s National Children’s Charity, who help Scotland’s families to put children first, with practical advice and with support in difficult times. And when the worst happens, they support survivors of abuse, neglect, and other traumatic events in childhood, to recover.

The ticket price is £41.95 per person. Late guests to the party can join but will be charged an additional £5 to cover over night postage. To book email: hello@gladragsevents.com

Find out more about Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags at www.gladragsandcartridgebags.com