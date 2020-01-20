Two alternative Scots spirits to toast Burns Night

If you’re not into whisky but want to toast the Bard with something special, some other award-winning Scots spirits are being suggested.

Burns Night celebrations wouldn’t be complete without a dram of whisky, but for those who prefer white spirits, Eight Lands Organic Speyside Gin and Vodka provide a perfect alternative whilst giving a nod to Scotland to toast the legendary poet, Robert Burns, on Saturday 25 January.

Set at the foot of the Ben Rinnes mountain in Scotland, Glenrinnes Distillery is the home of these two super-premium white spirits made using the finest Speyside spring water and 100% organic ingredients.

Named after the eight different counties that are visible from the top of Ben Rinnes on a clear day, award-winning Eight Lands Gin and Vodka launched only last year and have already been decorated as two of the most delectable new spirits to enjoy this this season.

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Gin (RRP £39)

Distilled in a beautiful alembic head pot still, 11 botanicals give this London Dry gin its unique flavour, including sorrel and cowberries, which grow wild on the Glenrinnes Estate.

Made using both pot and column stills, this gin is pure and crisp with a delicacy to it that comes from the careful production process. This gin is a product of time, knowhow and the natural gifts of the land.

It was the winner of a Master award medal and two Gold medals at the 2019 Gin Masters Awards. Available at www.masterofmalt.com

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka (RRP £37)

Eight Lands Organic Speyside Vodka is as clear and pure as the Speyside spring water used to make it. The process involves organic barley and wheat, a two-stage fermentation process, and a combination of pot and column stills.

The method is unusual and time-consuming – Glenrinnes does exactly what it takes to create a vodka with genuine character.

It was the winner of three Gold medals at the 2019 Vodka Masters Awards. Available at www.masterofmalt.com