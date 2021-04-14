The Scottish Rum Festival is on the way this summer

It’s one of the fastest growing drinks in popularity in Scotland – and the Scottish Rum Festival is taking place online this summer.

Running for a second year, from 17-18 July, the Scottish Rum Festival is this summer’s unmissable drinks event – and Cask & Still, sister title of Scottish Field, we are proud to be the event’s official media partner.

It’s a chance to explore the very best of Scotland’s rich rum heritage and the exciting explosion of the nation’s emerging rum scene.

This virtual showcase will feature a selection of premier rum brands from all over the country, with tastings and masterclasses from the distilleries and independent bottlers that have put Scotland firmly on the rum map.

